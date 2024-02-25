English
Updated February 25th, 2024 at 22:00 IST

Startup Tamil Nadu sets up hub in Chennai

The hub is aimed at serving budding entrepreneurs, allowing them to utilise the space for meetings

Business Desk
Startups
Startups | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Startup hub in TN capital: Tamil Nadu government-backed Startup TN has set up its Chennai hub, which is aimed at serving budding entrepreneurs.

Located in the southern state capital, the facility would allow startups to make use of the space for their work. It will provide a host of facilities to the emerging business founders, which consist of on-demand seating options and meeting hall, among others.

"This arrangement aims to address the challenges when startups from outside Chennai seek workspace during the visit of entrepreneurs," as per a release on Sunday.

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the Chennai hub in the presence of Minister for MSME T M Anbarasan, as well as StartupTN Mission Director and CEO Sivarajah Ramanathan, the release added.

Tamil Nadu has 7,950 registered startups, with the government having rolled out a Startup Policy with an aim to nurture 15,000 aspiring entrepreneurs in the state.

As per the official site, over Rs 14 crores have been granted in seed with 132 startups funded on the seed level. With 30 sectors and 104 incubators, the Startup Hub includes styartups in Blue Economy, FemTech, data mining and analytics among the emerging sectors.

Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Internet of Things (IoT) are also included, apart from Sports Tech and Gaming, Chemicals and BioTech and Retail Technologies. 

