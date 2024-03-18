×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 17:46 IST

Swiggy comes up with road safety charter for delivery partners

Swiggy launched safety training initiatives and improved safety gear, apart from insurance and loss of pay cover for its pool of 3 lakh delivery partners.

Reported by: Business Desk
Swiggy
स्विगी | Image:ANI/ File photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Swiggy partner safety: On-demand delivery platform Swiggy has launched a road safety charter for the safety of its delivery partners, the company said on March 18.

Swiggy conducted a road safety program in Jaipur today to create awareness of road safety regulations and accident prevention strategies.

As part of the ‘Delivering Safely’ charter, drivers will be provided an accidental medical coverage of Rs 2 lakh.

In case of a delivery partner’s demise, the death cover is of Rs 10 lakh.

Delivery partners will also be entitled to a minimum guaranteed amount in case of an accident and for recuperation.

The amount will be pegged on the average income earned by the delivery partner in the respective city. 

Swiggy will also deploy data science to monitor driver behaviour and identify at-risk delivery partners to plan trainings, especially in cases of high speed, sudden acceleration and abrupt brake use. 

Swiggy has over 3 lakh delivery partners across 600 cities in the country.

The company said it has also undertaken initiatives which make it easier for delivery partners to report safety incidents over the years.

In 2023, Swiggy introduced an on-demand ambulance service for delivery partners and and their families, with the average response time being 11 minutes.

Advertisement

Road safety awareness workshops with state traffic police departments will also be part of the efforts undertaken to promote awareness and safe driving practices among delivery partners. 

Delivery partners will also have access to advanced road safety gear such as reflector helmets, jackets, and raincoats. 

Advertisement

Rohit Kapoor, Swiggy CEO of Food Marketplace said, “Congestion is a genuine concern, and as providers of food delivery, quick commerce, and other on-demand services, we believe we're playing a practical role in alleviating this issue."

 Through a comprehensive road safety charter that spans educating, energising, and equipping our fleet with the right training and gear, Swiggy will continue to deliver safety for our partners, he added.

Swiggy delivers food from restaurant partners, as well as quick-commerce items as part of Swiggy Instamart. It also has a Genie service for delivering small packages within the city and a mini store for newly-launched brands. 

Swiggy 

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 17:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

CAA in Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that the applicants will comprise only those who were excluded from the updated National Register of Citizens.

CAA in Assam

5 minutes ago
VFS Global CEO Zubin Karkaria

India travel investments

10 minutes ago
Bad Newz

Bad Newz Release Date

12 minutes ago
Swiggy

Swiggy road safety

14 minutes ago
VinFast Forges Partnership with Leith Automotive Group for First US Dealership Launch

Vinfast India Launch

15 minutes ago
PM Modi In Telangana Rally

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

15 minutes ago
Building collapsed in Kolkata

Building Collapsed

16 minutes ago
RCB Women's team

RCB's WPL 2024 win

17 minutes ago
Electric vehicles

Govt approves EV policy

19 minutes ago
BSP MP Sangeeta Azad joins BJP

Sangeeta Azad Join BJP

20 minutes ago
AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca inhaler costs

21 minutes ago
Robert Downey Jr with his wife Susan

RDJ, Wife's Married Life

22 minutes ago
Ben Stokes and MS Dhoni

Stokes in Dhoni captaincy

23 minutes ago
IPS Vivek Sahay appointed as new DGP of Bengal

West Bengal DGP

23 minutes ago
gangrape of a minor student

DSP Arrested in Assam

26 minutes ago
US Federal Reserve

US Fed Meeting

30 minutes ago
Nitish Modi, Nitishkumar, PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024:

30 minutes ago
Faf du Plessis

Du Plessis on Kohli

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. SC denies Adani Power's Rs 1,376 crore LPS plea against Rajasthan discom

    Business News5 hours ago

  2. Brisbane Olympics organizers build a new stadium, scrap Gabba plans

    Sports 7 hours ago

  3. Five Eye Nations: Indian Agencies Warn Of Khalistani Threat To Diplomats

    India News8 hours ago

  4. Top Electoral Bonds Donor Funded MK Stalin's DMK With Rs 509 Crore

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  5. Pakistan Conducts Airstrikes in Afghanistan: Reports

    World10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo