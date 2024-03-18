Advertisement

Swiggy partner safety: On-demand delivery platform Swiggy has launched a road safety charter for the safety of its delivery partners, the company said on March 18.



Swiggy conducted a road safety program in Jaipur today to create awareness of road safety regulations and accident prevention strategies.

As part of the ‘Delivering Safely’ charter, drivers will be provided an accidental medical coverage of Rs 2 lakh.



In case of a delivery partner’s demise, the death cover is of Rs 10 lakh.



Delivery partners will also be entitled to a minimum guaranteed amount in case of an accident and for recuperation.



The amount will be pegged on the average income earned by the delivery partner in the respective city.



Swiggy will also deploy data science to monitor driver behaviour and identify at-risk delivery partners to plan trainings, especially in cases of high speed, sudden acceleration and abrupt brake use.



Swiggy has over 3 lakh delivery partners across 600 cities in the country.



The company said it has also undertaken initiatives which make it easier for delivery partners to report safety incidents over the years.



In 2023, Swiggy introduced an on-demand ambulance service for delivery partners and and their families, with the average response time being 11 minutes.

Road safety awareness workshops with state traffic police departments will also be part of the efforts undertaken to promote awareness and safe driving practices among delivery partners.

Delivery partners will also have access to advanced road safety gear such as reflector helmets, jackets, and raincoats.

Rohit Kapoor, Swiggy CEO of Food Marketplace said, “Congestion is a genuine concern, and as providers of food delivery, quick commerce, and other on-demand services, we believe we're playing a practical role in alleviating this issue."

Through a comprehensive road safety charter that spans educating, energising, and equipping our fleet with the right training and gear, Swiggy will continue to deliver safety for our partners, he added.



Swiggy delivers food from restaurant partners, as well as quick-commerce items as part of Swiggy Instamart. It also has a Genie service for delivering small packages within the city and a mini store for newly-launched brands.



Swiggy