Updated April 1st, 2024 at 18:23 IST

Swiggy Instamart partners with Park+ for doorstep delivery of FASTags

A first in the quick-commerce space, the partnership will deliver IndusInd Bank FASTag across 29 cities.

Reported by: Business Desk
Swiggy
Swiggy | Image:@vishlbhardwaj/ X.com
  2 min read
FASTag through Instamart: Quick-commerce delivery platform Swiggy Instamart has joined forces with FASTag distribution platform Park+ for 10-minute delivery of FASTags.

After the Paytm FASTag was barred from working by the RBI after the March 15 deadline, several banks have offered their FASTag services for consumers.

A first for quick commerce, users across over 25 cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and others will be able to avail on-demand FASTag delivery, the company said in a statement.

IndusInd Bank is the issuing partner for these FASTags, the company said.

Notably, 7.98 crore FASTags were issued in India as of November 2023, which omit the need of cash transactions at toll payments, corporate park or movie halls. 

The move is set to bring down the waiting time for issuing a new FASTag from 3-7 days to under 10 minutes, Head of Swiggy Instamart Phani Kishan said.

“Traditionally, purchasing a FASTag involved applying through a bank portal or physically visiting a toll booth on a highway, leading to waiting times ranging from 3 to 7 days for card delivery and activation. With FASTag now available on Swiggy Instamart, users can procure it anytime, anywhere, slashing delivery wait time from days to under 10 minutes,” he said.

Park+, which offers automated vehicle access control systems, EV charging stations and FASTag, was found in 2019 for car owners. Present in over 20 cities, Park+ is present in over 2,500 residential societies, 250 offices and 35 malls.

The partnership, Amit Lakhotia, Founder & CEO, Park+ is aimed at reducing the Turn Around Time (TAT) for car owners to purchase a FASTag.

“Our robust relationship with IndusInd bank allows us to deliver IndusInd FASTags to customers in less than 10 minutes, thanks to Swiggy Instamart. Furthermore, we are also working with relevant FASTag issuing partners to educate users about FASTag buying/renewal/recharge, etc,” he added. 

Published April 1st, 2024 at 18:23 IST

