Fundraise: D2C Ayurveda brand The Ayurveda Experience has raised $27 million as part of a Series C round led by Jungle Ventures, the company announced on March 8.

Others participating in the investment round include SIDBI Ventures, Anicut Capital and Sharrp Ventures (Mariwala Family Office), Jungle Ventures said in a statement.

The current fundraise has pushed the investment in the cross-border Ayurveda company to $41 million (Rs 342 crore). Previous investors for the company include Fireside Ventures and Riverwalk Holdings.



The Ayurveda Experience was founded by Rishabh Chopra in 2010. With a presence in North America, Europe, Canada, Australia and India, the present funding will be utilised towards further deepening its brand presence and recognition in existing markets, ramp up customer engagement on its platform, invest into product R&D and to scale new avenues for distribution.



Rishabh Chopra, Founder and CEO of The Ayurveda Experience said significant investment will be channeled into innovative content and technologies for enhancing user engagement across our platform and driving innovations across the supply chain.



“We are focused towards optimising the fundamentals of the business with a long-term view to build a sturdy, sustainable business,” he added.



The Gurugram-based company owns four lines of beauty and health products - iYURA, Ajara, A Modernica Naturalis, and Ayuttva. These are manufactured, sold and distributed on its platform, along with a range of services including consultation, content, webinars, and courses on Ayurveda.



TAE has a presence of selling products in 20 countries including India, with over 97 per cent of customers purchasing its products directly from its app and website. The company said it has optimised its product-market fit, cultural nuances, supply chain and logistics to scale digitally in global markets while maintaining the majority of its operations in India.



Arpit Beri, Partner at Jungle Ventures said, “As India continues to assert itself on the global stage, a distinctive opportunity arises for our entrepreneurs to establish global brands with uniquely Indian flavors.”



The Singapore-based venture capital firm is focused on early to growth-stage companies in Southeast Asia and India, partnering with capital-efficient and high-growth technology businesses, from seed to unicorn or public offering stage. Other brands in its portfolio include Kredivo, Moglix, Livspace, Builder.ai and Atomberg.