Advertisement

Ola Unity Heritage Ride: Electric vehicle startup Ola Electric has commemorated the nation's 75th Republic Day with a grand community event - the Ola Unity Heritage Ride. Hundreds of Ola community members participated, and rode to their nearest heritage sites across 26 cities with an electrifying spirit, celebrating India’s rich heritage and culture.

To amplify the Republic Day celebration and encourage the adoption of EVs, Ola Electric has introduced attractive offers on its scooter lineup, providing customers with savings of up to Rs 25,000. These exclusive offers are available until January 31, 2024.

Advertisement

The buyers of S1 Pro and S1 Air models can enjoy a substantial 50 per cent discount on the extended warranty, coupled with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 2,000. Apart from that, buyers opting for select credit card EMIs can benefit from discounts of up to Rs 5,000, making the transition to an electric scooter even more affordable.

Ola Electric also provides a bouquet of finance options, including zero down payment, zero processing fee, and attractive interest rates as low as 7.99 per cent. The Ola Electric S1 X+ remains available at an attractive price of Rs 89,999, with a flat discount of Rs 20,000, making it an even more appealing choice for EV enthusiasts

Advertisement

Ola Electric recently expanded its scooter portfolio to include five models. The flagship S1 Pro (2nd Generation) is priced at Rs 1,47,499, while the S1 Air is available at Rs 1,19,999. Additionally, the introduction of the S1X in three variants - S1 X+, S1 X (3kWh), and S1 X (2kWh) caters to diverse rider preferences. The reservation window for the S1 X (3kWh) and S1 X (2kWh) is open at an affordable price of Rs 999, with introductory prices set at Rs 99,999 and Rs 89,999, respectively.