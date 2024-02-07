English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 21:16 IST

Unity Heritage Ride: Ola Electric celebrates Republic Day, gives exciting offers on S1 Pro, S1 Air

The buyers of S1 Pro and S1 Air models can enjoy a substantial 50% discount on the extended warranty.

Business Desk
Ola Electric Tamil Nadu plant
Ola Electric Tamil Nadu plant | Image:Bhavish Aggarwal
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ola Unity Heritage Ride: Electric vehicle startup Ola Electric has commemorated the nation's 75th Republic Day with a grand community event - the Ola Unity Heritage Ride. Hundreds of Ola community members participated, and rode to their nearest heritage sites across 26 cities with an electrifying spirit, celebrating India’s rich heritage and culture.

To amplify the Republic Day celebration and encourage the adoption of EVs, Ola Electric has introduced attractive offers on its scooter lineup, providing customers with savings of up to Rs 25,000. These exclusive offers are available until January 31, 2024.

Advertisement

The buyers of S1 Pro and S1 Air models can enjoy a substantial 50 per cent discount on the extended warranty, coupled with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 2,000. Apart from that, buyers opting for select credit card EMIs can benefit from discounts of up to Rs 5,000, making the transition to an electric scooter even more affordable.

Ola Electric also provides a bouquet of finance options, including zero down payment, zero processing fee, and attractive interest rates as low as 7.99 per cent. The Ola Electric S1 X+ remains available at an attractive price of Rs 89,999, with a flat discount of Rs 20,000, making it an even more appealing choice for EV enthusiasts

Advertisement

Ola Electric recently expanded its scooter portfolio to include five models. The flagship S1 Pro (2nd Generation) is priced at Rs 1,47,499, while the S1 Air is available at Rs 1,19,999. Additionally, the introduction of the S1X in three variants - S1 X+, S1 X (3kWh), and S1 X (2kWh) caters to diverse rider preferences. The reservation window for the S1 X (3kWh) and S1 X (2kWh) is open at an affordable price of Rs 999, with introductory prices set at Rs 99,999 and Rs 89,999, respectively.

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 21:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 minutes ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. DC Coach Ponting shares a vital update on Rishabh Pant's IPL 2024 stance

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. Bumrah is the BEST-EVER pacer India has produced, ICC makes him No.1

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  3. Trent surges 15% to hit record high

    Business News13 minutes ago

  4. We are waiting for AI competition to arrive, says Microsoft’s Nadella

    Tech 15 minutes ago

  5. Lionel Messi's Inter Miami stats so far

    Web Stories16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement