English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 15:34 IST

Valentine's Day: 32% of all orders going out today are gift orders, says Blinkit

To boost the Valentine's Day experience, Blinkit also introduced a new app flow and special packaging designed specifically for gift-giving.

Business Desk
Blinkit on Valentine's Day
Blinkit on Valentine's Day | Image:Blinkit
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Blinkit in focus: Blinkit, the grocery delivery platform owned by Zomato, shared an exciting update on Twitter on Valentine's Day. In a tweet, Albinder Dhindsa, CEO and co-founder of Blinkit said, “32 per cent of all orders going out today are gift orders. 

To boost the Valentine's Day experience, Blinkit also introduced a new app flow and special packaging designed specifically for gift-giving. Dhindsa expressed his enthusiasm for the new packaging, highlighting its aesthetic appeal.

Advertisement

Founded in 2013, Blink Commerce Private Limited is an instant delivery service, based out of Gurgaon. Customers of the company use a mobile application to order groceries and essentials online.

Advertisement

Blinkit's financial performance for the quarter reflected notable growth. The company reported a 28 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase and a 103 per cent year-on-year growth in Gross Order Value (GOV), attributed largely to heightened demand during various festivals and occasions. 

Additionally, Blinkit's revenue from advertisements surged by 220 per cent year-on-year in the December quarter, outpacing the growth in order value.

Advertisement

In the December quarter, Blinkit recorded a revenue of Rs 644 crore compared to Rs 301 crore in the same quarter the previous year, indicating a major expansion. Moreover, the company's adjusted EBITDA loss improved to Rs 89 crore, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency.

Zomato's shareholder letter highlighted Blinkit's positive contribution margin, which increased to 2.4 per cent in Q3 FY24 from 1.3 per cent in the previous quarter. The company's operational metrics also witnessed notable growth, with a 103 per cent year-on-year increase in GOV and a 14 per cent jump in average order value.

Advertisement

Blinkit attributed its growth to strategic initiatives, such as expanding its advertiser base and adding new stores. The company reported a surge in advertisers, with the top 20 advertisers contributing significantly to total ad revenue.

Furthermore, Blinkit's expansion efforts included adding 40 net new stores in the quarter, bringing the total store count to 451. Despite the increase in store count, Blinkit achieved a 17 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth in GOV per day, per store, indicating healthy same-store sales growth.

Advertisement

In terms of order volume, Blinkit delivered 55.8 million orders in Q3 FY24, marking a significant increase from the previous year. The average order value also saw a notable uptick.

Dhindsa expressed optimism about Blinkit's future prospects, stressing the growing pool of contribution profit and the company's ability to invest in new stores while improving ggregate contribution margins. 

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 15:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

11 minutes ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

an hour ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

an hour ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

an hour ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

an hour ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

an hour ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

4 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

15 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

16 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

16 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

16 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

16 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

16 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

16 hours ago
Actor Ajith

Ajith's Tribute To Vetri

17 hours ago
Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. SBI posts biggest 1-day gain in a year, hits record high

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. BOC Aviation Inks Finance Lease Deal for Four Airbus A320NEO with IndiGo

    Business News7 minutes ago

  3. Sandeshkhali LIVE: 'Lip Service is Not Enough', WB Governor on Violence

    India News8 minutes ago

  4. 'Those who are MARRIED...': Dhawan's video on Valentines Day GOES VIRAL

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  5. Bengal BJP Chief Injured After Clash With Cops Enroute Sandeshkhali

    India News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement