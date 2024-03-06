×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 07:57 IST

Vijay Shekhar Sharma desires to make Paytm a leader in Asia's financial landscape

Sharma acknowledged the rapid growth and systemic importance of Paytm, expressing gratitude for the positive engagement with regulators.

Reported by: Business Desk
Vijay Shekhar Sharma
Vijay Shekhar Sharma | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Paytm news: Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder and CEO of fintech giant One97 Communications, broke his silence on Tuesday following the recent regulatory issues faced by Paytm Payments Bank. Speaking publicly for the first time since the controversy, Sharma emphasised the critical role of regulatory engagement and outlined his vision to position the company as a leader on the Asian stage.

Addressing an event in Japan, Sharma underscored the challenges that arise from regulatory ambiguity, stating that it adds stress to businesses. He acknowledged the rapid growth and systemic importance of Paytm, expressing gratitude for the positive engagement with regulators.

Advertisement

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 31 imposed restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank Ltd., of which Sharma holds a 51 per cent stake, prohibiting the bank from conducting new transactions with customers after March 15. However, the regulator clarified that Paytm services such as UPI, not associated with the bank, could continue unaffected.

Sharma highlighted the importance of clarity amid uncertainty, emphasising the perseverance required to fulfill the company's mission. He reflected on the learning opportunities presented by challenges, noting the significance of staying committed to the company's objectives.

Advertisement

Paytm has announced a collaboration with Axis Bank to streamline and secure merchant settlements through trustee-based escrow accounts. Additionally, the company's subsidiary, Pay Pay, operates in Japan, expanding its global presence.

Reaffirming Paytm's dedication to the digital payment ecosystem, Sharma expressed ambitions to establish the company as a frontrunner in Asia's financial landscape. He envisioned Paytm playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of financial systems in the region. Sharma also stressed the company's proactive engagement in forging alliances aimed at driving innovation and expanding its market reach.

Advertisement

The shares of Paytm ended 3.16 per cent lower at Rs 405 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday, March 6, 2024.

(With PTI inputs.)

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 07:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

12 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

12 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

12 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

12 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

12 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

12 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

12 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

18 hours ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

18 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

19 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

21 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

21 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

a day ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

2 days ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

2 days ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Releases 'Modi Ka Parivar' Poster to Counter Lalu Yadav's Remark

    Lok Sabha Elections14 minutes ago

  2. RBI directs card issuers to offer choice of networks to customers

    Economy News15 minutes ago

  3. Kate Winslet Talks About Overcoming An Eating Disorder

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  4. Shabnim Ismail unleashes lightning-fast delivery at WPL in the MI vs DC

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  5. Drake Bell Alleges He Was Sexually Abused As Child Actor

    Entertainment23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo