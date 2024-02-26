Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 20:39 IST

Vijay Shekhar Sharma steps down as Chairman of Paytm Payments Bank

The banking arm of listed fintech Paytm has reconstituted its board after the RBI clampdown on January 31

Business Desk
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, CEO and Founder, Paytm
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, CEO and Founder, Paytm | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

VSS Steps down: Vijay Shekhar Sharma has stepped down as the part-time Chairman and board member of Paytm Payments Bank.

The banking arm of listed fintech Paytm will now be led by a reconstituted board, with the company in process of appointing a new chairman.

“One 97 Communications Ltd (OCL) would like to update that its associate, Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), has reconstituted its Board of Directors with the appointment of Ex-Central Bank of India Chairman Shri Srinivasan Sridhar, retired IAS officer Shri Debendranath Sarangi, former Executive Director of Bank of Baroda Shri Ashok Kumar Garg, and Retd. IAS Smt Rajni Sekhri Sibal. They have recently joined as Independent Directors,” the company filed on exchanges.

On January 31, The Reserve Bank clamped down on Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL), restricting the platform from accepting deposits and credits after March 15 due to persistent non-compliances.

Earlier today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a meeting with the top officials of 50 fintech companies. Representatives of Paytm were not part of the discussion. 

The Reserve Bank of India on January 31 imposed significant restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank, barring the payments arm of One97 Communications from accepting fresh deposits or top-ups from February 29, 2024.

The reason for the restrictions was due to ‘persistent non-compliance’ and continued material supervisory concerns, RBI said.

The central bank governor ruled out any review of the restrictions, which barred Paytm from accepting deposits and top-ups in prepaid instruments, wallets and FASTags among other services.

In 2022, RBI had halted the onboarding of customers on Paytm Payments Bank, with the reason for this action stemming from a discrepancy in linking PAN cards to the nodal accounts.


 

Published February 26th, 2024 at 20:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

2 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

3 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

3 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

3 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

3 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

3 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

3 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

3 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

3 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

3 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

4 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

4 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

4 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

20 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

20 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Baby John Actress Wamiqa Gabbi Says She's On Instagram For Quick Money;

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  2. The Paytm Saga Unfolded: Will users still be able to ‘Paytm Karo’?

    Business News17 minutes ago

  3. Kerala: Elderly Woman Beaten to Death by Son After Argument

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. Tiger Attacks Wild Bull In 'Pilibhit Tiger Reserve' Video Goes Viral

    India News22 minutes ago

  5. Yami Gautam Reacts To PM Modi's Mention Of Her Film Article 370

    Entertainment22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo