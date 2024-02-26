VSS Steps down: Vijay Shekhar Sharma has stepped down as the part-time Chairman and board member of Paytm Payments Bank.



The banking arm of listed fintech Paytm will now be led by a reconstituted board, with the company in process of appointing a new chairman.



“One 97 Communications Ltd (OCL) would like to update that its associate, Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), has reconstituted its Board of Directors with the appointment of Ex-Central Bank of India Chairman Shri Srinivasan Sridhar, retired IAS officer Shri Debendranath Sarangi, former Executive Director of Bank of Baroda Shri Ashok Kumar Garg, and Retd. IAS Smt Rajni Sekhri Sibal. They have recently joined as Independent Directors,” the company filed on exchanges.



On January 31, The Reserve Bank clamped down on Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL), restricting the platform from accepting deposits and credits after March 15 due to persistent non-compliances.



Earlier today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a meeting with the top officials of 50 fintech companies. Representatives of Paytm were not part of the discussion.



The Reserve Bank of India on January 31 imposed significant restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank, barring the payments arm of One97 Communications from accepting fresh deposits or top-ups from February 29, 2024.



The reason for the restrictions was due to ‘persistent non-compliance’ and continued material supervisory concerns, RBI said.



The central bank governor ruled out any review of the restrictions, which barred Paytm from accepting deposits and top-ups in prepaid instruments, wallets and FASTags among other services.



In 2022, RBI had halted the onboarding of customers on Paytm Payments Bank, with the reason for this action stemming from a discrepancy in linking PAN cards to the nodal accounts.





