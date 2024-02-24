English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 17:46 IST

What is next for BYJU’s as investors tighten pressure on Raveendrans to leave?

The investors voted to oust the founder and his family, and approached the NCLT despite a Karnataka High Court injunction on decision till final hearing

Business Desk
Byju Raveendran
Byju Raveendran | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Future of edtech: BYJU’s investors, who hold between 47 to 60 per cent in the embattled edtech’s board, have voted to oust founder Byju Raveendran and his family from the company.

Raveendran, his wife Divya Gokulnath and brother Riju Raveendran hold 26 per cent in the company’s board.

The investors include Prosus, General Atlantic, Peak XV Partners and Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. 

Advertisement

The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) which concluded on February 23 amid chaos and attempted disruption, saw the investors vote unanimously on seven agenda items, including appointment of a new CEO.

Prosus, which holds a 9.6 per cent stake in BYJU’S, said the shareholders passed resolutions unanimously at the meeting on Friday. Gunjan Shukla, Prosus CFO of global edtech chaired the meeting, as per two sources cited by Reuters.

BYJU’S maintained that the EGM was invalid, since the board members – the three members of the Raveendran family – opted to sit out of the meeting.

Advertisement

The Enforcement Directorate has issued a second lookout notice against Raveendran, who is likely in Dubai, over alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) involving Rs 9,362.35 crore. 

Court intervention

BYJU’s had approached the Karnataka High Court for halting the EGM called yesterday. The High Court did not oblige BYJU’s request for the same, but said the investor consensus post the EGM cannot be implemented until the March 13 hearing.

The investors simultaneously approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), filing a mismanagement suit and  to remove Raveendran from the post of CEO and board of directors on grounds of him being unfit, PTI reported.

It also sought for the $200 million rights issue to be deemed void, and a forensic audit of the company on grounds of asset misappropriation by the Raveendran family.

Advertisement

What this means for the company

Raveendran has appointed Arjun Mohan as CEO of India operations, and advisors Mohandas Pai and Rajneesh Kumar to the BYJU’s board.

Advertisement

Amid salary delays, Raveendran said he has mortgaged his property for company expenses.

The March 13 hearing will decide if investors will have their way of Raveendran moving away from the company, as was voted by them. The direction courts take will also decide the future of the rights issue, which BYJU’S issued at a 99 per cent value cut. 

Amid employee salary issues, and no reimbursements to customers, like the case of disgruntled parents taking a TV home on no reimbursement of BYJU’s tablets, the investor-company conflict is only likely to make matters worse.

Advertisement

The founder, who is on the ED lookout, may still contest the investor stance. Investors not participating in the rights issue, the company said, are likely to lose their equity stake in the company. 

 

The public dispute and debacle not only affects customer and employee trust, which means more and more people will move away from being associated with BYJU’s, but also result in an impact on the edtech sector.

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 17:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

2 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

2 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

2 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

2 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

2 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

2 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

2 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

3 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika In Golden Saree

3 hours ago
Bhagyashree birthday party

Bhagyashree's B'day Party

3 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

7 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

8 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

8 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

18 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

18 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. AI Jayalalithaa Alleges Betrayal by Centre and Calls Out DMK as Corrupt

    India News24 minutes ago

  2. Bhansali's Pics With Sonakshi, Aditi From Sets Of Heeramandi Go Viral

    Entertainment25 minutes ago

  3. WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, RCB vs UPW: Toss at 7 PM IST

    Sports 28 minutes ago

  4. Lucknow Airport unveils state-of-the-art T3 Terminal

    Business News39 minutes ago

  5. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad SATURDAY Result OUT - Check

    Info44 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo