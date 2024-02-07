Wishlink raises $7 million from Fundamentum, Elevation Capital

Advertisement

Content Commerce: Creator-led commerce startup Wishlink has raised $7 million in a Series A round led by Fundamentum Partnership, along with participation from existing investor Elevation Capital.

The Gurugram-based company had raised a debt round from Trifecta Capital in 2022.

The current round makes the total fundraise by the startup at $10 million. Wishlink serves in the B2C space in the Retail market segments.

The company was founded in 2022 by Shaurya Gupta, Chandan Yadav, Divyansh Ameta as a discovery-led commerce startup that enables creators to drive commerce via their content.

Shaurya Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, Wishlink said empowering creators by leveraging technpology helps them in unlocking value across stakeholders, building the discovery-led commerce playbook which has been gaining traction globally.

The company, which works with over 2,000 creators across platforms like Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest and Telegram, will onboard over 15,000 content creators by the end of the year.

It has existing partnerships with platforms like Myntra, Ajio, Meesho, H&M and Vero Moda, and plans to take the number to over 1,000 brands by the end of the year.

The company said it has grown close to 3 times over the last four months with a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) nearing Rs 100 crore every month.

The startup had last raised $3 million in a seed funding round in October 2022 led by Elevation Capital with participation from Meesho’s Vidit Aatrey, Mamaearth’s Ghazal Alagh and other angel investors like Sanjeev Barnwal, Rahul Chaudhary and Ankush Sachdeva.

According to data platform Tracxn, Wishlink has 9 institutional investors with Elevation being the largest institutional investor in the company. Notably, Bombay Shaving Company’s Shantanu Deshpande is among the 51 other angel Investors in Wishlink.

