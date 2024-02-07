English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 19:48 IST

Wishlink raises $7 million from Fundamentum, Elevation Capital

The funds raised will be used to scale their core category, fashion, by onboarding over 15,000 content creators and 1,000 brands by the end of the year.

Business Desk
Wishlink
Wishlink | Image:Wishlink
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Content Commerce: Creator-led commerce startup Wishlink has raised $7 million in a Series A round led by Fundamentum Partnership, along with participation from existing investor Elevation Capital.

The Gurugram-based company had raised a debt round from Trifecta Capital in 2022.

Advertisement

The current round makes the total fundraise by the startup at $10 million. Wishlink serves in the B2C space in the Retail market segments.

The company was founded in 2022 by Shaurya Gupta, Chandan Yadav, Divyansh Ameta as a discovery-led commerce startup that enables creators to drive commerce via their content.

Advertisement

Shaurya Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, Wishlink said empowering creators by leveraging technpology helps them in unlocking value across stakeholders, building the discovery-led commerce playbook which has been gaining traction globally.

The company, which works with over 2,000 creators across platforms like Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest and Telegram, will onboard over 15,000 content creators by the end of the year.

Advertisement

It has existing partnerships with platforms like Myntra, Ajio, Meesho, H&M and Vero Moda, and plans to take the number to over 1,000 brands by the end of the year. 

The company said it has grown close to 3 times over the last four months with a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) nearing Rs 100 crore every month.

Advertisement

The startup had last raised $3 million in a seed funding round in October 2022 led by Elevation Capital with participation from Meesho’s Vidit Aatrey, Mamaearth’s Ghazal Alagh and other angel investors like Sanjeev Barnwal, Rahul Chaudhary and Ankush Sachdeva.

According to data platform Tracxn, Wishlink has 9 institutional investors with Elevation being the largest institutional investor in the company. Notably, Bombay Shaving Company’s Shantanu Deshpande is among the 51 other angel Investors in Wishlink.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 19:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

3 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

4 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

4 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

4 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

12 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News42 minutes ago

  2. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  3. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia on Winning Grammys: Happy To Bring It Home

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement