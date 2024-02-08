English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 13:57 IST

Zerodha-backed Rainmatter invests $3.5 million in fitness startup Fittr

Rainmatter, known for nurturing an ecosystem of health and wellness startups, has invested in approximately 18 companies.

Business Desk
Rainmatter Fittr investment
Rainmatter Fittr investment | Image:Republic World
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Rainmatter invests in Fittr: Pune-based fitness startup Fittr has received a substantial investment of Rs 28 crore (approximately $3.5 million) from Rainmatter, the venture fund affiliated with Zerodha. Fittr, founded in 2016, had previously secured funding of around $11 million from various investors, including Elysian Park and Surge, in 2021. With this latest investment, Fittr's total equity funding stands at $17 million.

Rainmatter, known for nurturing an ecosystem of health and wellness startups, has invested in approximately 18 companies, including Aroleap, Devils Circuit, Ultrahuman, Trunativ, and Humanedge. Fittr's founder, Jitendra Chouksey, expressed excitement about gaining access to Zerodha's entire health and wellness startup ecosystem through Rainmatter's funding. He highlighted the potential collaborations between Fittr and other startups in the portfolio to enhance personal health and fitness for users.

Advertisement

With reported profits every quarter and an annual recurring revenue run rate of Rs 120 crore, Fittr is contemplating future prospects, including a possible public listing once year-on-year profits are achieved. However, the current focus remains on building a sustainable and profitable business model.

Fittr, boasting over five million app downloads and around 250,000 monthly active users, offers a comprehensive platform for online fitness and nutrition coaching, along with personalised training services.

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 13:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos5 hours ago

  3. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries6 hours ago

  5. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement