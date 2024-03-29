×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 10:00 IST

Zerodha Fund House AUM skyrockets by Rs 500 crore in 40 days, surpasses Rs 1,000 crore milestone

This milestone achievement comes on the heels of Zerodha Fund House touching the Rs 500 crore asset base mark on February 15.

Reported by: Business Desk
Zerodha Fund House AUM
Zerodha Fund House AUM | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Zerodha Fund House AUM: Zerodha Fund House, a collaborative venture between Zerodha and Smallcase has witnessed a substantial surge in its Assets Under Management (AUM). Within 40 days, the fund house witnessed a staggering increase of Rs 500 crore, propelling its total AUM beyond the Rs 1,000 crore mark.

This milestone achievement comes on the heels of Zerodha Fund House touching the Rs 500 crore asset base mark on February 15, indicating a remarkable pace of growth and investor adoption.

Advertisement

Vasanth Kamath, Founder and CEO of smallcase, expressed his gratitude and excitement about the continued trust and support from investors. In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), Kamath remarked, "Heartening to see investor trust continue to compound at @ZerodhaAMC (a smallcase-Zerodha JV) with assets doubling to Rs 1,000+ crore in just 40 days. It's a reflection of the growing appetite for index-based investment products & we are grateful for all the feedback & ideas."

Kamath also commended the innovative efforts of the team at Zerodha Fund House, stressing their commitment to pioneering industry-first products. He highlighted the unique approach adopted by Zerodha Fund House, focusing on direct-only and passive-only strategies, which has set them apart in the market.

Zerodha Fund House ventured into the mutual fund space after receiving approval from the capital markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The fund house launched passive funds in October 2023, marking its entry into the mutual fund arena. This move followed Zerodha's collaboration with smallcase, an asset management company backed by Amazon, in April the previous year.

Advertisement

Presently, the mutual fund landscape in India boasts 45 players managing an asset base exceeding Rs 50 lakh crore, with Zerodha Fund House carving its niche with its rapid growth trajectory and innovative investment strategies.

(With PTI inputs.)

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 09:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Noida Police Slaps Rs 80,500 Fine On 2 Girls For Creating 'Vulgar Holi Reels' On Moving Scooter And Delhi Metro

Vulgar Holi Reels

2 minutes ago
China stocks rise

China stocks gain

2 minutes ago
Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric

UN Reacts to CM's Arrest

5 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls Live

6 minutes ago
Pomelo Fruit

Health Benefits Of Pomelo

8 minutes ago
Representational image of a school bus.

Delhi school fee hike

11 minutes ago
What Is Po Cha? Know Everything About This Salty Tibetan Tea

What Is Po Cha?

11 minutes ago
Bengaluru Blast: Rameshwaram Cafe Customer Demands Refund for Meal Not Served

India News LIVE

13 minutes ago
Wheelchair-bound man's bungee jump in Rishikesh

Wheelchair Man Bungeejump

14 minutes ago
Gautam Gambhir gets into a fight with Virat Kohli

Kohli vs Gambhir in IPL

17 minutes ago
'Make America Pray Again': Trump Sells Bibles for $59.99 Amidst Legal Pressures

Trump Selling Bibles

21 minutes ago
'Not just Aai, Indian Kids Also saying 'AI': PM Modi Tells Bill Gates in Candid Interaction

PM Modi with Bill Gates

22 minutes ago
The tax notice sent to the Congress party pertains to the assessment years 2017 to 2021.

Setback for Congress

28 minutes ago
Amazon One

Amazon One hover to pay

36 minutes ago
Forms of rest

Different Types Of Rest

42 minutes ago
March 31 financial deadlines

Personal finance deadline

an hour ago
BJP to Move EC Against Siddaramaiah's Son Over His 'Goonda' Remarks Against Amit Shah

BJP Slams Congress

an hour ago
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor

Varun Starts Next Project

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MP: Villagers Torch Liquor Store After 8-Year-Old's Body Found in Lake

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Bollywood Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings: Aditi-Siddharth To Virushka

    Entertainment15 hours ago

  3. HUGE SETBACK for Mumbai Indians: Superstar player likely to miss matches

    Sports 18 hours ago

  4. Lok Sabha Polls: Nakul Nath Declares Assets Worth Rs 700 Crore

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago

  5. Man Missing After Avalanche In Himachal's Manali

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo