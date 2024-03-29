Advertisement

Zerodha Fund House AUM: Zerodha Fund House, a collaborative venture between Zerodha and Smallcase has witnessed a substantial surge in its Assets Under Management (AUM). Within 40 days, the fund house witnessed a staggering increase of Rs 500 crore, propelling its total AUM beyond the Rs 1,000 crore mark.

This milestone achievement comes on the heels of Zerodha Fund House touching the Rs 500 crore asset base mark on February 15, indicating a remarkable pace of growth and investor adoption.

Vasanth Kamath, Founder and CEO of smallcase, expressed his gratitude and excitement about the continued trust and support from investors. In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), Kamath remarked, "Heartening to see investor trust continue to compound at @ZerodhaAMC (a smallcase-Zerodha JV) with assets doubling to Rs 1,000+ crore in just 40 days. It's a reflection of the growing appetite for index-based investment products & we are grateful for all the feedback & ideas."

Kamath also commended the innovative efforts of the team at Zerodha Fund House, stressing their commitment to pioneering industry-first products. He highlighted the unique approach adopted by Zerodha Fund House, focusing on direct-only and passive-only strategies, which has set them apart in the market.

Zerodha Fund House ventured into the mutual fund space after receiving approval from the capital markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The fund house launched passive funds in October 2023, marking its entry into the mutual fund arena. This move followed Zerodha's collaboration with smallcase, an asset management company backed by Amazon, in April the previous year.

Presently, the mutual fund landscape in India boasts 45 players managing an asset base exceeding Rs 50 lakh crore, with Zerodha Fund House carving its niche with its rapid growth trajectory and innovative investment strategies.

