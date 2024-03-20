Advertisement

Zomato 'Pure Veg Mode': Zomato CEO, Deepinder Goyal, announced the removal of the on-ground segregation of its riders using the colour green. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's latest announcement comes mere hours after introducing the "Pure Veg Mode" service. The decision came after a wave of criticism and concerns raised by a segment of users regarding the segregation of delivery fleets based on dietary preferences.

“We have decided to remove the on-ground segregation of this fleet on the ground using the colour green. All our riders — both our regular fleet, and our fleet for vegetarians, will wear the colour red,” Goyal said on X.

In a series of tweets last night, Goyal expressed the company's willingness to backtrack on the initiative if it led to any negative social repercussions. He reassured customers that Zomato's regular fleet would not face discrimination from residential welfare associations (RWAs) or societies.

"There's an opinion that some societies and RWAs will now not let our regular fleet in. We will stay alert for any such cases and work with these RWAs to not let this happen," stated Goyal.

The "Pure Veg Mode" service, which aimed to cater to customers with a strict vegetarian dietary preference, faced criticism for potentially alienating certain demographics and perpetuating societal divides.

Responding to concerns, Goyal clarified that the segregation of delivery fleets was intended to prevent cross-contamination of food orders, rather than to discriminate based on religion or caste. He emphasised the company's commitment to dietary preferences and safety standards.

"I would like to repeat that this feature strictly serves a dietary preference. And I know there are a lot of customers who would never order food from a restaurant that serves meat, irrespective of their religion/caste," Goyal affirmed.

Zomato's introduction of the "Pure Veg Mode" service aimed to address the specific needs of vegetarian customers in India, which has one of the world's largest vegetarian populations. However, the move stirred controversy, leading to a swift reversal.

"We are always listening, without unnecessary ego, or pride. We look forward to continue serving you," concluded Goyal in his tweets.

While the initiative garnered praise from some users, particularly younger demographics who appreciated the option for their parents, others voiced concerns about potential societal implications and discrimination.