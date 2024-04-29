Advertisement

State regulator: In a significant regulatory move, Uttarakhand's drug regulator has suspended manufacturing licenses for 14 products manufactured by pharmaceutical companies associated with renowned yoga guru Ramdev.

The decision comes in response to repeated instances of these companies publishing misleading advertisements regarding the efficacy of their products, as revealed in a government order dated April 15. While the specifics of the order have not been publicly disclosed, they have been confirmed through official channels and reviewed by Reuters.

A spokesperson representing Yoga Guru Ramdev refrained from offering immediate commentary on the matter. This development follows recent scrutiny from the Supreme Court, which has admonished Ramdev for non-compliance with court directives pertaining to an ongoing lawsuit addressing misleading advertisements for some of his traditional ayurvedic medicines.

The apex court is deliberating whether to pursue contempt charges against Ramdev in light of these ongoing concerns. The Directorate General (DG) of GST intelligence has sent two show-cause notices to Patanjali Ayurveda and Patanjali Food for alleged non-payment of GST dues and wrongful claim of input tax credit.

(with Reuters inputs)