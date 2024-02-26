Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 12:53 IST

Stellantis teams up with Ayvens for European vehicle sales push

Ayvens secures multi-billion euro deal with Stellantis, set to purchase 500,000 vehicles for leasing fleet starting in early 2024.

Business Desk
Representative
Representative | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

Stellantis-Ayvens Partnership: Stellantis, the automotive conglomerate formed from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot Citroën, has entered an agreement with Ayvens, a player in leasing and fleet management, with the aim of selling a substantial number of vehicles across Europe over the next three years. This deal, valued in the billions of euros, entails Ayvens purchasing up to 500,000 vehicles from Stellantis for its leasing fleet, with deliveries slated to commence in the first half of 2024.

The partnership between Stellantis and Ayvens offers a degree of flexibility, allowing for adjustments to be made to various aspects of the agreement, including order quantities, vehicle compositions, and delivery schedules. This flexibility is designed to accommodate fluctuations in market demand and meet the specific requirements of Ayvens' leasing fleet. Additionally, Ayvens' customers will gain access to a diverse range of Stellantis brands, including Alfa Romeo, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Opel, Peugeot, and Vauxhall. There's also the potential for the agreement to expand in the future to encompass Stellantis' entire portfolio of brands.

Carlos Tavares, CEO, Stellantis, highlighted the importance of this collaboration, stressing its role in facilitating Ayvens' transition towards more sustainable mobility solutions. Ayvens, a product of ALD Automotive's acquisition of LeasePlan last year, stands to benefit substantially from its strategic partnership with Stellantis, which promises to enhance its offerings in the leasing and fleet management sector across Europe.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published February 26th, 2024 at 12:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

13 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

13 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

16 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

21 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

21 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

2 days ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

2 days ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

2 days ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

2 days ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

2 days ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

2 days ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

2 days ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. INLD Chief Nafe Singh Rathee's Alleged Killers Caught On CCTV

    Videos9 minutes ago

  2. India beat England: Team India clinch 5-match series after beating ENG

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  3. Centre mandates minimum age criteria for class 1 admission to 6+years

    Education11 minutes ago

  4. CUET UG 2024 registration to begin today evening

    Education12 minutes ago

  5. Centre’s Infra Push: 2,000 Rail Projects Worth Rs 41,000cr Inaugurated

    India News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo