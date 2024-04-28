Stock market to remain closed on May 1; 4 new issues and listings in the week ahead

Advertisement

A week that will see the stock markets remain closed on May 1 on account of Maharashtra Day celebrations, will also see investors keep an eye out on four small and medium enterprise (SME) issues. Besides, four listings are also scheduled for the forthcoming week.

IPOs this week

There is a clutch of IPOs set to open on April 30, which includes Amkay Products IPO, Storage Technologies & Automation, Sai Swami Metals & Alloys IPO. Amkay Products IPO opens for subscription on April 30, 2024 and closes on May 3, 2024. The SME IPO is a book built issue of Rs 12.61 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 22.92 lakh shares. Amkay Products IPO price band is set at Rs 52 to Rs 55 per share.

The IPO of Storage Technologies & Automation will open for subscription on April 30. It closes on May 3. The SME IPO is a book built issue of Rs 29.95 crore and an completely fresh issue of 38.4 lakh shares. The price band for Storage Technologies & Automation IPO is set at Rs 73 to Rs 78 per share. Sai Swami Metals & Alloys IPO opens for subscription on April 30, 2024 and closes on May 3, 2024. The SME IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹15 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 25 lakh shares. Sai Swami Metals & Alloys IPO price is Rs 60 per share.

IPOs post-market holiday

A day after stock markets reopen following Maharashtra Day celebrations, Slone Infosystems IPO opens for subscription on May 3 and closes on May 7. The SME IPO is a fixed price issue of Rs 11.06 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 14 lakh shares. Slone Infosystems IPO price is Rs 79 per share

The allotment for JNK India IPO was finalised on April 26. JNK India IPO will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as April 30. The allotment for Varyaa Creations IPO was finalised on April 26. The IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as April 30. The allotment for Shivam Chemicals IPO was finalised on April 26. Shivam Chemicals IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, April 30. The allotment of the Emmforce Autotech IPO was finalised on April 26. The SME IPO will list on BSE SME on April 30.

