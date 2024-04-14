Updated October 6th, 2023 at 16:04 IST
Stock market today: Sensex climbs 360 points, Nifty settles above 19.5K
4: 04 IST, October 6th 2023
Nifty closed on a positive note as most of the sectoral indices closed in green. Nifty Pharma and Nifty IT outperformed all other indices today with gains of 0.71 per cent and 0.67 per cent respectively.
In order to meet its medium-term inflation objective of 4 per cent, the RBI maintained the status quo and left the repo rate at 6.5 per cent. This is the fourth time in a row that the RBI has kept the repo rate unchanged.
The Indian economy has showed resilience, and the overall macroeconomic indicators, including the manufacturing and services PMI numbers, continue to be positive, according to RBI.
Additionally, 5.4 per cent (unchanged) retail inflation is predicted for FY24. The cap on gold loans issued by urban cooperative banks has been increased by the RBI from 2 lakhs to 4 lakhs.
RBI may engage in OMO sales as a means of managing liquidity. These factors increased market optimism. Shares of Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance were among the top two gainers of Nifty 50 on Friday's session following the Bajaj Finance board's approval of a Rs 10,000 crore fundraising plan on Thursday.
Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Titan Company, IndusInd Bank, and Tata Consumer Products were among the top Nifty gainers. Losers on the Nifty were HUL, ONGC, Coal India, Bharti Airtel, and Asian Paints.
10: 06 IST, October 6th 2023
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has announced that the monetary policy committee of the central bank has unanimously decided to keep the policy repo rate unchaned at 6.5%.
9: 35 IST, October 6th 2023
Despite sluggish US market close in overnight trades, sharp gains in the Asian pack would aid sentiment in local market trades. However, one may see sharp volatile moves just hours before the monetary policy announcement.
It will be business as usual if RBI maintains status quo on policy rates, but any tinkering with the rates could trigger sharp gyration in the market.
Falling crude oil prices below $83 a barrel would bolster the sentiment, no end to FII selling of local shares would continue to keep investors on the edge. The Bank Nifty will be in focus today as the immediate support is seen at the 43600 mark.
9: 24 IST, October 6th 2023
Sensex opened today at 65,867.54 and Nifty50 opened at 19,621.20.
