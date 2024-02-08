Advertisement

Dollar demand surge: Emerging market stocks and currencies reached their lowest point in a month on Tuesday, driven by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and hawkish comments from policymakers, triggering a surge in demand for the safe-haven US dollar.

MSCI's emerging market (EM) stocks index experienced a 1.2 per cent decline, while a currency gauge slipped by 0.4 per cent by 0930 GMT, marking their lowest levels since mid-December. The sentiment was further dampened as Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel, along with other European Central Bank policymakers, pushed back against expectations of interest rate cuts, contributing to the prevailing uncertainty in the global monetary policy outlook.

Potential Red Sea threat

Concerns about potential attacks on ships in the Red Sea added to the headwinds for risky EM assets, with the South African rand being among the top decliners, down 0.9 per cent against a strengthening dollar. The Johannesburg Stock Exchange's Top-40 index lost 1 per cent, and bourses in Warsaw, Budapest, and Russia also experienced declines ranging from 0.4 per cent to 0.7 per cent.

In Asia, the Taiwan dollar, under pressure since the weekend's election outcome, extended its fall for the third consecutive day, ending down 0.8 per cent. Taiwan's central bank intervened by selling US dollars to stabilise the depreciating currency and calm market volatility.

Hong Kong shares slumped by 2.2 per cent to an over-one-year low, led by a technology stock sell-off, while equities in mainland China closed higher.

Soft start

The soft start for emerging market assets in 2024 reflects investor recalibration, as expectations for early interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve were scaled back. Later in the day, investors awaited remarks from Fed Board Governor Christopher Waller, who had surprised markets with a dovish shift in November.

Analysts from ING noted that they anticipated Waller to maintain a consistent message, emphasising successful disinflation and avoiding detailed discussions about a 2024 easing cycle. The World Economic Forum in Davos also attracted investor attention, with Chinese Premier Li Qiang scheduled to speak on Tuesday.

The Turkish lira hovered above the 30-to-the-dollar level, while the Polish zloty underperformed peers in central and eastern Europe, sliding by 0.5 per cent. The dynamic landscape reflects the interplay of global events impacting emerging market assets, with investors closely monitoring central bank actions and geopolitical developments for potential market shifts.

(with Reuters inputs)