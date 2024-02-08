Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 19:59 IST

Stocks, FX slump to one-month low on rate worries

Concerns about potential attacks on ships in the Red Sea added to the headwinds for risky EM assets.

Business Desk
Dollar
Dollar | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dollar demand surge: Emerging market stocks and currencies reached their lowest point in a month on Tuesday, driven by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and hawkish comments from policymakers, triggering a surge in demand for the safe-haven US dollar.

MSCI's emerging market (EM) stocks index experienced a 1.2 per cent decline, while a currency gauge slipped by 0.4 per cent by 0930 GMT, marking their lowest levels since mid-December. The sentiment was further dampened as Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel, along with other European Central Bank policymakers, pushed back against expectations of interest rate cuts, contributing to the prevailing uncertainty in the global monetary policy outlook.

Advertisement

Potential Red Sea threat

Concerns about potential attacks on ships in the Red Sea added to the headwinds for risky EM assets, with the South African rand being among the top decliners, down 0.9 per cent against a strengthening dollar. The Johannesburg Stock Exchange's Top-40 index lost 1 per cent, and bourses in Warsaw, Budapest, and Russia also experienced declines ranging from 0.4 per cent to 0.7 per cent.

Advertisement

In Asia, the Taiwan dollar, under pressure since the weekend's election outcome, extended its fall for the third consecutive day, ending down 0.8 per cent. Taiwan's central bank intervened by selling US dollars to stabilise the depreciating currency and calm market volatility.

Hong Kong shares slumped by 2.2 per cent to an over-one-year low, led by a technology stock sell-off, while equities in mainland China closed higher.

Advertisement

Soft start

The soft start for emerging market assets in 2024 reflects investor recalibration, as expectations for early interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve were scaled back. Later in the day, investors awaited remarks from Fed Board Governor Christopher Waller, who had surprised markets with a dovish shift in November.

Advertisement

Analysts from ING noted that they anticipated Waller to maintain a consistent message, emphasising successful disinflation and avoiding detailed discussions about a 2024 easing cycle. The World Economic Forum in Davos also attracted investor attention, with Chinese Premier Li Qiang scheduled to speak on Tuesday.

The Turkish lira hovered above the 30-to-the-dollar level, while the Polish zloty underperformed peers in central and eastern Europe, sliding by 0.5 per cent. The dynamic landscape reflects the interplay of global events impacting emerging market assets, with investors closely monitoring central bank actions and geopolitical developments for potential market shifts.

Advertisement

(with Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 19:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

6 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

6 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Anand Mahindra Meets ‘Real Celebrities’ Who Inspired 12th Fail

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  2. Drake's X-rated Video Allegedly Leaks On Social Media

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  3. Historic UCC Bill Passed in Uttarakhand Assembly

    Videos21 minutes ago

  4. Noida Police Nabs 2 Men in Encounter Accused of Killing Minor For Photos

    India News22 minutes ago

  5. Will The Devil Wears Prada Return With A Sequel? Emily Blunt Responds

    Entertainment23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement