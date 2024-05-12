Advertisement

Infrastructure for exports: A study aimed at assessing the infrastructure required and identifying key industry clusters to achieve India's target of $1 trillion in merchandise exports by 2030 is expected to be submitted to the commerce ministry by August or September, according to an official.

The study, being conducted by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), comes as India seeks to more than double its outbound shipments of goods by the end of the decade. In 2023–24, India's merchandise exports declined by over 3 per cent to $437 billion, while imports fell by 5.7 per cent to $675.4 billion.

Advertisement

The official explained that to achieve the $1 trillion export target, infrastructure and logistics capacity at roads, ports, airports, and railways need to be enhanced to handle an estimated $2.5 trillion worth of trade, taking into account both exports and imports.

The study will not only assess infrastructure requirements but also identify industry clusters from which there will be significant movement of goods. Once the report is received, the commerce ministry will share details with concerned ministries, including shipping, aviation, roads, and railways, to determine if investments are needed for additional capacity development.

Advertisement

Rough estimates suggest that India may need to create infrastructure to support an additional 2,000 million tonnes of goods movement in ports, 338 million tonnes in railways, and 5 million tonnes in airports by 2030.

Key sectors expected to drive export growth include electronics, pharmaceuticals, marine products, and engineering. Electronics goods' exports rose by about 24 per cent to $29.12 billion in 2023–24, while pharmaceutical exports increased by 9.67 per cent to $27.9 billion.

Advertisement

Major clusters for electronic goods include Chennai (Sriperumbudur) and Bengaluru (Sri City), while Gujarat, Odisha, and West Bengal present significant opportunities for shrimp exports. Baddi in Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim are major clusters for pharmaceuticals.

(With PTI inputs)