Sun Pharma Share Price Target: Brokerages Give 'Buy' Rating — Here's Why It's A Top Pick

A recent report by brokerage PL Capital reaffirmed a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock, citing strong fundamentals and long-term potential, with a revised target price of ₹2,000, up from the current market price of Rs 1,719.

“Our FY26/FY27E EPS stands reduced by 4-5% as we factor in higher opex. We maintain ‘BUY’ rating with revised TP of Rs.2,000 based on 32x FY27E EPS. SUNP remains our top pick in large cap space,” the report by PL Capital noted

Robust Financial results

In its Q4FY25 earnings update, Sun Pharma reported an 11% year-on-year rise in EBITDA to Rs 3,420 crore, in line with expectations. Revenue grew 8% YoY to Rs 12,960 crore, slightly below PL’s estimate of Rs 13,050 crore, mainly due to slower-than-expected growth in global specialty sales, which expanded just 9% YoY—a notable moderation after several quarters of double-digit expansion.

Investment strategy

Despite the moderation, PL Capital highlighted Sun Pharma’s reduced reliance on US generics and its growing emphasis on specialty, India, and Rest of World (RoW) markets.

“While near-term margins may feel pressure, we believe these investments position Sun for sustainable long-term growth,” PL Capital noted, while trimming FY26–FY27 EPS estimates by 4–5% to reflect higher costs.

The brokerage views Sun Pharma as a top pick among large-cap pharma stocks, citing solid growth visibility across key segments.

Emkay also gives 'Buy” Rating

Meanwhile, another report by Emkay Global Financial Services claimed that the company’s EBITDA came in 2% ahead of consensus estimates and 7% higher than the brokerage’s own forecast.

Adjustments to earnings forecasts were modest—FY26 and FY27 EPS estimates were trimmed by 4% and 2%, respectively. Emkay has maintained its 'Buy' rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 2,250 by March 2026.



Emkay believes Sun Pharma is starting to answer a key investor question that has loomed in recent years: What comes after Ilumya?



“Ilumya itself defied early skepticism and went on to surpass the Street’s peak sales expectations. That kind of execution gives us confidence in Sun’s ability to scale its next wave of specialty assets,” Emkay said. It added that the company’s planned $100 million investment in FY26, tied to these launches, reflects its commitment to the strategy.