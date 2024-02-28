Historic Indian Knighthood: Sunil Bharti Mittal, the Founder and Chairperson of Bharti Enterprises, has been awarded an Honorary Knighthood by King Charles III of Britain, making him the first Indian citizen to receive this recognition. The Knighthood, part of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, acknowledges Mittal's contributions to UK-India business relations.



Mittal expressed his appreciation for the honour and underlined the longstanding relationship between the UK and India, highlighting the growing cooperation between the two nations. He also thanked the UK government for its support in making the country an attractive destination for investment.



The Honorary Knighthood is conferred upon foreign nationals for exceptional achievements. Mittal will now use the title KBE (Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) after his name.



The investiture ceremony, where Mittal will receive the royal insignia, will be conducted by the British High Commissioner to India at a later date.



This recognition reflects Bharti Enterprises' significant contributions to the India-UK business landscape, particularly in satellite-related ventures. Mittal's leadership in initiatives like the OneWeb revival project highlights his commitment to advancing global business endeavours.



Beyond business, Mittal has been involved in various academic and advisory roles at institutions like Newcastle University, the University of Leeds, the University of Cambridge, London Business School, and the London School of Economics and Political Science.



Additionally, Bharti's Airtel Africa's listing on the London Stock Exchange in 2019 further underscores Mittal's ties with the UK business community.



(With PTI Inputs)