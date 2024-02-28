Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 17:52 IST

Sunil Bharti Mittal becomes first Indian to receive Honorary Knighthood from King Charles III

The Knighthood, part of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, acknowledges Mittal's contributions to UK-India business relations.

Business Desk
Sunil Bharti Mittal awarded honorary Knighthood by King Charles III
Sunil Bharti Mittal awarded honorary Knighthood by King Charles III | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

Historic Indian Knighthood: Sunil Bharti Mittal, the Founder and Chairperson of Bharti Enterprises, has been awarded an Honorary Knighthood by King Charles III of Britain, making him the first Indian citizen to receive this recognition. The Knighthood, part of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, acknowledges Mittal's contributions to UK-India business relations.

Mittal expressed his appreciation for the honour and underlined the longstanding relationship between the UK and India, highlighting the growing cooperation between the two nations. He also thanked the UK government for its support in making the country an attractive destination for investment.

The Honorary Knighthood is conferred upon foreign nationals for exceptional achievements. Mittal will now use the title KBE (Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) after his name.

The investiture ceremony, where Mittal will receive the royal insignia, will be conducted by the British High Commissioner to India at a later date.

This recognition reflects Bharti Enterprises' significant contributions to the India-UK business landscape, particularly in satellite-related ventures. Mittal's leadership in initiatives like the OneWeb revival project highlights his commitment to advancing global business endeavours.

Beyond business, Mittal has been involved in various academic and advisory roles at institutions like Newcastle University, the University of Leeds, the University of Cambridge, London Business School, and the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Additionally, Bharti's Airtel Africa's listing on the London Stock Exchange in 2019 further underscores Mittal's ties with the UK business community.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published February 28th, 2024 at 17:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

2 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

2 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

3 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

16 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

16 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

16 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

17 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

17 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

17 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

17 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

20 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

a day ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistani Singer Slaps Comedian On Live TV Over 'Honeymoon' Joke

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  2. Agratas confirms site of UK’s largest EV battery plant

    Business News13 minutes ago

  3. BJP Alleges 16 Lakh Fake Voters in WB, Submits Memorandum to State’s CEO

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago

  4. Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan thrown out of BCCI annual player contracts

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  5. Kolkata Traffic Alert: Road To Be Closed Near Chingrighata Crossing

    India News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo