Tight rules for UBS: The Swiss government announced on Wednesday that UBS and three other systemically relevant banks will face stricter capital requirements to protect the country's economy, following the Credit Suisse rescue last year.

In a 209-page report outlining measures for banks deemed "too big to fail" (TBTF), the government proposed 22 measures for direct implementation but did not specify the extent of the stricter requirements.

If UBS were to face difficulties, there are no local rivals capable of absorbing them, making a bailout and nationalisation a significant risk to public finances.

The government emphasised the need for targeted increases in capital requirements, especially for UBS if it maintains its current size or grows. The move comes after UBS doubled its balance sheet to around $1.7 trillion, twice the size of Switzerland's annual economic output.

The government's plan includes presenting two implementation packages in the first half of 2025, one for government approval and another for parliamentary consideration.

Despite international concerns raised by organisations such as the IMF and OECD, the Swiss government aims to balance stricter capital rules with the country's competitiveness in global financial markets.

(with Reuters inputs)