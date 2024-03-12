×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 16:07 IST

TAG Immobilien reports $449 million loss amidst property crisis in Germany

This downturn comes amidst Europe's largest economy grappling with its most severe real estate crisis in decades, according to figures released on Tuesday.

Reported by: Business Desk
TAG Immobilien's Loss
TAG Immobilien's Loss | Image:Company site
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

TAG Immobilien's Loss: Germany's residential property company TAG Immobilien faced a challenging year in 2023, marked by a substantial loss of $449 million. This downturn comes amidst Europe's largest economy grappling with its most severe real estate crisis in decades, according to figures released on Tuesday.

The loss primarily resulted from further write-offs in TAG's property holdings, prompting the company to announce the suspension of dividend payments for the second consecutive year to bolster its capital reserves.

As a consequence of these developments, TAG's shares experienced a 3.3 per cent decline in mid-morning trading in Frankfurt, bringing the total decline since the year's beginning to nearly 10 per cent.

However, Martin Thiel, TAG's finance chief and co-chief executive officer, remains cautiously optimistic, suggesting that the decline in property valuations may be stabilising. He noted that while further decreases were possible, they were not expected to be significant.

Financially, TAG reported a loss of 410.9 million euros ($449.4 million) for the year 2023, a stark contrast to the net profit of 117.3 million euros in the previous year. The company acknowledged a 4.1 per cent decrease in the value of its property portfolio in the second half of the year, following a 7.4 per cent decline in the first half. Overall, property values have plummeted by 16 per cent from their peak in mid-2022.

Looking ahead, Thiel reiterated his belief that the total decline from the peak is likely to hover around 20 per cent, with further decreases in 2024 not expected to be substantial.

In a similar vein, TAG's competitor, LEG Immobilien, also reported a full-year loss due to write-downs. However, they expressed a more optimistic outlook, stating that the worst of the real estate crisis may be in the rearview mirror.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published March 12th, 2024 at 16:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

10 minutes ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

14 minutes ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

39 minutes ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

an hour ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

an hour ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

an hour ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

2 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

5 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

5 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

7 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

17 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

19 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

20 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

20 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Who is Nayab Saini, Likely To Take Over as New Haryana CM

    Politics News4 minutes ago

  2. All You Need To Know About Chhau, Eastern India's Traditional Folk Dance

    Lifestyle4 minutes ago

  3. Supreme Court Halts Board Exams For Classes 5, 8 & 9 in Karnataka | Deta

    Education7 minutes ago

  4. How To Celebrate Pet-friendly Holi With Your Furry Friends

    Lifestyle8 minutes ago

  5. Odisha: Nitin Gadkari Sanctions NH Projects Worth Rs 374 Crore

    India News9 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo