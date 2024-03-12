TAG Immobilien's Loss: Germany's residential property company TAG Immobilien faced a challenging year in 2023, marked by a substantial loss of $449 million. This downturn comes amidst Europe's largest economy grappling with its most severe real estate crisis in decades, according to figures released on Tuesday.



The loss primarily resulted from further write-offs in TAG's property holdings, prompting the company to announce the suspension of dividend payments for the second consecutive year to bolster its capital reserves.



As a consequence of these developments, TAG's shares experienced a 3.3 per cent decline in mid-morning trading in Frankfurt, bringing the total decline since the year's beginning to nearly 10 per cent.



However, Martin Thiel, TAG's finance chief and co-chief executive officer, remains cautiously optimistic, suggesting that the decline in property valuations may be stabilising. He noted that while further decreases were possible, they were not expected to be significant.



Financially, TAG reported a loss of 410.9 million euros ($449.4 million) for the year 2023, a stark contrast to the net profit of 117.3 million euros in the previous year. The company acknowledged a 4.1 per cent decrease in the value of its property portfolio in the second half of the year, following a 7.4 per cent decline in the first half. Overall, property values have plummeted by 16 per cent from their peak in mid-2022.



Looking ahead, Thiel reiterated his belief that the total decline from the peak is likely to hover around 20 per cent, with further decreases in 2024 not expected to be substantial.



In a similar vein, TAG's competitor, LEG Immobilien, also reported a full-year loss due to write-downs. However, they expressed a more optimistic outlook, stating that the worst of the real estate crisis may be in the rearview mirror.



(With Reuters Inputs)