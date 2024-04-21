Advertisement

Taiwan-US Funding Talks: Taiwan announced on Sunday its plan to engage in discussions with the United States regarding the allocation of funds designated for the island within a $95 billion legislative package primarily aimed at providing security assistance to Ukraine and Israel.



Despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties, the United States remains Taiwan's foremost international supporter and arms provider.



Facing escalating military pressure from China, which asserts territorial claims over the island, Taiwan's democratically governed administration stands firm in rejecting such assertions.

Taiwan thanks US

Expressing gratitude to the US House of Representatives for passing the package, Taiwan's defence ministry emphasised the support from the United States, characterising it as "rock solid."



The ministry pledged to collaborate with the United States through established channels to determine the allocation of the budget, aiming to bolster combat readiness capabilities to safeguard national security and ensure peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.



Since 2022, Taiwan has voiced concerns over delays in the delivery of US weaponry, such as Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, attributed to manufacturers prioritising supplies to Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia.



Highlighting the ongoing military tensions, Taiwan reported that 14 Chinese military aircraft had crossed the sensitive median line of the Taiwan Strait within the preceding 24 hours. The median line, once regarded as an informal boundary, is now routinely breached by China's air force, which disavows its existence.

China's military maneuvers

Taiwan's defence ministry also noted China's engagement in "joint combat readiness patrols" with warships and warplanes around the island, underscoring the persistent military manoeuvres conducted by China.



Efforts to obtain comments from China's defence ministry outside of office hours were unsuccessful.



Despite the vast discrepancy in military capabilities, with China possessing significantly larger naval and air forces, Taiwan remains resolute in its commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty.



(With Reuters Inputs)