OPINION

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 21:52 IST

Take China’s easing signal with a pinch of caution

The central bank will also cut some lending rates to the agricultural sector and small firms.

Reuters BreakingviewsChan Ka Sing
Flag of China
Flag of China | Image:Pixabay
Handle with care. China is doing just enough for investors to hang onto hope. Officials on Wednesday sent a flurry of signals to try and restore confidence in the world’s second largest economy and its stock market. But there is an awkward truth. In a grand redesign, such as the one President Xi Jinping is pressing on with, short-term pain can only be managed to a point.

Having failed to deliver on expectations for a rate cut earlier, and after enduring a fright this week as foreigners dumped stocks, piling pressure onto the currency, the People’s Bank of China relented. It will cut the amount of cash banks must hold in reserve by 50 basis points. The adjustment is the deepest since late 2021 and will release 1 trillion yuan ($140 billion) of liquidity into the financial system. The central bank will also cut some lending rates to the agricultural sector and small firms.

Other regulators made positive noises on the long-term prosperous development of the market too. The China Securities Regulatory Commission, for instance, pledged to forge “a material sense of gain” for investors. The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission also boasted about the profits generated last year by large government firms and committed to consider market capitalisation as part of the appraisal process for bosses of state-owned enterprises.

Investors took heart, particularly from the growing signs that officials are acting in coordination. China’s onshore yuan hit 7.1601 against the U.S. dollar, the strongest level since Jan. 12 when official data showed China’s consumer price index declined for a third consecutive month. Hong Kong stocks also ended Wednesday 3% higher and continued to rally on Thursday morning.

Xi is acting to smooth out the bumps resulting from his drive to reshape the economy but he is not changing course to seek short-term gains. He is pressing on with managing accumulated financial risks by deleveraging the giant real estate sector, as well as steering growth from exports to consumption.

One casualty from the overhaul is China Evergrande, a developer with $300 billion of liabilities. Its chances of being handed an immediate liquidation order on Jan. 29 appeared to rise overnight too. That could send further shockwaves through the markets, and there’s no sign of a big reprieve there. China’s easing signals deserve a pinch of caution.

