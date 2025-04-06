Worried About Stock Market Crash? NSE Chief Ashish Chauhan Isn’t - Here’s Why

NSE Managing Director and CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan stated that India's financial markets are looking healthier than several others despite increasing global uncertainty because of fresh tariffs from the United States.

Talking to PTI on Ram Navami after offering prayers at the Vaishno Devi shrine, Chauhan said,

"America has taken a call on tax, which is being applied to all countries in the world. They have also charged new import taxes for India, which is performing better than other nations."

Markets in Flux

Chauhan accepted the existing global uncertainty but was hopeful that the situation would normalize in the next few weeks.

"A situation of uncertainty exists till now. There are people who feel that certain companies can incur more losses. But on the whole, there will be negotiations and the structure of duties will be stabilized. The situation will be clear in the next one or two weeks," he said to PTI.

Market Volatility Mirrors Global Fears



The US' recent introduction of fresh tariffs has set alarm bells ringing over a potential global trade war, weakening investor sentiment across the globe. Stock markets globally, including India's, responded strongly, with markets such as Sensex and Nifty registering significant losses.

Although India's overall position is sound, Chauhan said some companies would be more hit by the US tariffs. He also said that negotiations would be crucial to lessening the impact.