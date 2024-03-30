×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 16:06 IST

Tata IPL to Maruti rejig: Aggressive advertising augurs well for India's automakers

With 18% increase in traditional ad spending, after FMCG and e-commerce, automotive is the third largest sector in advertising execution.

Reported by: Saqib Malik
Automobile industry has seen a sharp increase in advertising execution
Automobile industry has seen a sharp increase in advertising execution | Image:Automobile industry
Marketing charisma: After slashing their advertising spending drastically in FY 2020-21, owing to a significant drop in vehicle sales in the wake of COVID-19, India’s automotive players are now shelling out more for ad expenditure budgets. Besides, the ongoing cricketing extravaganza, Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) has propelled the advertising capacities of private companies, especially automobile firms.
The auto industry in India during 2023, witnessed an increase of Rs 753 crore in its advertising spending, as compared to 2022, according to Madison Media Report, 2024. This includes ads issued on TV, print as well as radio platforms. So, what are the factors encouraging automakers to spend more on ads in India? Republic Business takes a deep dive.

 

Soft marketing

Among the various reach-out initiatives of automakers in India is BMW India became an exclusive ‘Luxury Mobility Partner’ at the 2024 edition of Hero Indian Open. Earlier this year, German carmaker Mercedes Benz launched its electric vehicle at the scenic locales of Gulmarg in the Kashmir Valley. Luxury car makers betting big on sales promotions in the Indian market can be gauged from the fact that India has seen a considerably encouraging ADEX as compared to the average global rate.

“Global ADEX makes the Indian ADEX look good in terms of growth rate, having achieved a 10 per cent growth rate versus only a 5 per cent growth achieved by Global ADEX,” the Madison Media advertising report reveals. 
Apart from luxury carmakers, mid-segment automobile manufacturers are also maintaining their aggressive advertising approach in India. Last week, Hyundai Motor India Foundation kicked off the third season of 'Art for Hope' initiative during which the Korean carmaker is nurturing and promoting India's traditional art, craft, and culture. Felicitation of 40 grantees from 20 regions across India in the third edition of the flagship art event is set to take place next week. Last month, India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki automated its first driving test track in Ayodhya. Maruti’s Ayodhya automated driving test track (ADTT) was completed in a record time of 45 days post-MoA signing held in December 2023.

Sectors-specific ADEX

In a corporate rejig last week, the country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki announced that its head of sales and marketing Shashank Srivastava was moved to the Executive Committee as its member. Partho Banerjee has filled in for Srivastava. Apart from Maruti Suzuki, several other carmakers are also witnessing a change of guard at the top levels,
Industry reports have revealed that auto majors are adopting aggressive advertising and marketing approaches. A point in the case is that of late, the auto sector has seen a resurgence in the Advertising Execution (ADEX) after witnessing a gloom and doom during COVID-19. 


As per the Madison Media Advertising Report 2024, the automobile sector is the third largest ADEX category, due to a booming demand for mid-level cars and SUVs. The automakers have grown their traditional spending by 18 per cent, according to the Madison report. The traditional ad spending consists of TV, print, and radio advertising. 
Notably, FMCG continues to be the largest contributor in ADEX with 33 per cent share and added almost Rs1,500 crore in the year 2023. E-commerce is the second largest category, though with a share of only 11.3 per cent which is around one-third of FMCG share. Education with a spend of just Rs 2,610 crore has dropped down by as much as 33 per cent, mainly on account of a drop of Edtech.
Interestingly, ADEX has grown only 15 per cent in 2023, compared to 50 per cent in 2021 and 35 per cent in 2022. Another highlight of the report is that auto companies in India were spending less for advertising on TV

Published March 30th, 2024 at 16:06 IST

