Updated March 19th, 2024 at 20:37 IST

Tata Motors inaugurates new registered vehicle scrapping facility near Delhi

The world-class facility has an annual capacity to scrap 18,000 end-of-life vehicles.

Reported by: Business Desk
Tata Motors Vehicle Scrapping Facility
Tata Motors Vehicle Scrapping Facility | Image:Tata Motors Vehicle Scrapping Facility
  • 2 min read
Tata Motor's vehicle scrap unit: Leading automobile manufacturer Tata Motors has inaugurated its fifth Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF), near Delhi. As per a company statement, the new facility envisages a sustainable mobility objective.  Named 'Re.Wi.Re – Recycle with Respect,' the facility was inaugurated by Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors. 

“The cutting-edge facility deploys environmentally friendly processes and has the capacity to safely disassemble 18,000 end-of-life vehicles annually,” said Wagh. “Developed in partnership with Johar Motors, the RVSF is adept at responsibly scrapping passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands,” said the statement. 

This milestone follows the success of Tata Motors’ four preceding RVSFs in Jaipur, Bhubaneshwar, Surat and Chandigarh, reiterating the company’s commitment to advancing sustainable initiatives, the statement added. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said "Tata Motors has been at the forefront of driving innovation and sustainability to shape the future of mobility,” 

“The launch of our fifth scrapping facility marks a significant step forward in making sustainable practices and responsible vehicle disposal more accessible. Creating value from scrap aligns with our vision of a building a circular economy,” Wagh said. “ It also contributes to the Government's efforts to promote sustainable automotive practices. This state-of-the-art facility will set new benchmarks in disposing vehicles responsibly and pave the way towards a cleaner, more sustainable future for all,” the Executive Director, Tata Motors further added. 

Published March 19th, 2024 at 20:37 IST

