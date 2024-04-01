Advertisement

Auto sales data: Tata Motors has recorded 5 per cent growth in total sales for Q4 FY24 at 265,090 units. Total sales stood at 251,822 units in Q4 FY23. Total sales includes domestic sales of 259,932 units in Q4 FY24 compared to 247,038 units in Q4 FY23. Domestic commercial vehicle sales declined 6 per cent to 104,922 units while domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 15 per cent to 155,010 units.

As per a statement, Tata Motor's international business accounted for sale of 5,158 units in Q4 FY24, higher by 8 per cent compared to corresponding period of previous year. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “FY24 began on a promising note for the commercial vehicles industry with the industry expecting to scale the previous volume peak achieved in FY19. The trend of YoY sales growth in volumes across most segments of H1FY24 moderated in H2 due to the combined effects of a high base, elections held across five states in Q3FY24 and upcoming General Elections in Q1FY25,"

“The industry transitioned to BS6 Phase II emission norm and we used this opportunity to significantly enhance key attributes across our entire vehicle portfolio. Equipped with smarter technologies to deliver even better performance and value, the advancements have been well received by customers leading to overall sales of 3,96,000 units in FY24,” Wagh added.



As per Tata Motors, in Q4FY24, domestic sales at 1,04,922 units were marginally lower than Q4FY23 sales of 1,12,145 units, which had benefitted from increased pre-buy due to BS6 Phase II transition. The M&HCV segment contracted marginally 6 per cent vs Q4FY23, with demand continuing from the government’s infrastructure initiatives, expansion in core industries, and sustained growth in e-commerce. The Passenger Commercial Vehicles segment continued to register robust post-pandemic recovery with sales rising 38 per cent vs Q4FY23. Sales volume of small and light commercial vehicles reduced by 10 per cent vs Q4 FY23 largely due to financing constraints experienced by the ‘First Time User’ category.



"Going forward, with promising GDP growth outlook, incentives from government to improve productivity in both manufacturing and agriculture sectors, and continuing focus on infra related developmental projects, demand for commercial vehicles is expected to improve from the in latter half of Q2FY25. We remain cautiously optimistic about domestic demand while keeping a close watch on geopolitical developments, interest rates, fuel prices and inflation,” said the statement.

