Tata Motors Share Price Today: TaMo's Stock Jumps 3% on US-UK Trade Buzz—Buy, Sell or Hold?

Updated May 8th 2025, 11:53 IST
Shares of Tata Motors rose nearly 3% on Thursday, tracking renewed optimism around global trade, as reports suggested that US President Donald Trump is preparing to announce a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom. Industry observers reckon that this development could further boost sentiments around JLR, which stands to benefit from any reduction in transatlantic trade frictions.
On BSE, today the stock opened at Rs 701.45 and went a high of Rs 704.00 and at the moment of writing this story the stock is trading at Rs 698.10.
According to The Truth Social, Trump is scheduled to hold a press conference at 10 am (7:30 p.m. IST) today, where he is expected to reveal what he called a “major trade deal with representatives of a big, and highly respected, country.”
However, a report by New York Times said that the trade deal is going to happen with UK.
The news has lifted sentiment for Tata Motors, whose luxury vehicle arm, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), could stand to gain meaningfully from any easing of trade barriers between the US and UK. The US accounts for nearly 20% of JLR’s revenue, and the company has been under pressure due to the imposition of steep tariffs on vehicle imports earlier this year.
While JLR has since resumed shipments to the US, a more favorable trade regime would come as a welcome relief, as per industry insiders. Investors appear to be pricing in a scenario where tariffs could be reduced or eliminated under a new US-UK framework.
On BSE, Tata Motors' share price went up by 35.80%, 760.39% and 39.41 % over the last ten, five- and 2-years basis. However, it went down by 1.30%, -6.93%, 13.45% and 31.11% over the last three, year-to-date, six monthsand 1 year respectively.
Despite those challenges, brokerage house Emkay Global remains optimistic about the company’s fundamentals, maintaining a “Buy” rating on the stock.
Even under a conservative scenario that projects a 25% decline in JLR’s U.S. sales next year, Emkay sees the broader financial recovery story holding up. The firm projects Tata Motors’ net auto debt-to-equity ratio at 0.24x by FY27—well below the 1.1x level seen in FY22.
To account for potential short-term softness, Emkay has trimmed its earnings forecasts for FY25 through FY27 by 5–6%, factoring in a 5% drop in U.S. volumes and flat sales elsewhere. The brokerage has also revised its sum-of-the-parts (SoTP)-based target price downward by around 16% to Rs 800.
“Despite the macro noise, Tata Motors is fundamentally in a far stronger position than during previous downturns,” Emkay said in its report dated 4 April 2025.
Published May 8th 2025, 11:53 IST