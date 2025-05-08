Tata Motors Share Price Today: TaMo's Stock Jumps 3% on US-UK Trade Buzz—Buy, Sell or Hold?

Shares of Tata Motors rose nearly 3% on Thursday, tracking renewed optimism around global trade, as reports suggested that US President Donald Trump is preparing to announce a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom. Industry observers reckon that this development could further boost sentiments around JLR, which stands to benefit from any reduction in transatlantic trade frictions.



On BSE, today the stock opened at Rs 701.45 and went a high of Rs 704.00 and at the moment of writing this story the stock is trading at Rs 698.10.

Trump On Trade Deal

According to The Truth Social, Trump is scheduled to hold a press conference at 10 am (7:30 p.m. IST) today, where he is expected to reveal what he called a “major trade deal with representatives of a big, and highly respected, country.”

UK-US Trade Deal?

However, a report by New York Times said that the trade deal is going to happen with UK.

Deal to boost JLR's fortunes

The news has lifted sentiment for Tata Motors, whose luxury vehicle arm, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), could stand to gain meaningfully from any easing of trade barriers between the US and UK. The US accounts for nearly 20% of JLR’s revenue, and the company has been under pressure due to the imposition of steep tariffs on vehicle imports earlier this year.



While JLR has since resumed shipments to the US, a more favorable trade regime would come as a welcome relief, as per industry insiders. Investors appear to be pricing in a scenario where tariffs could be reduced or eliminated under a new US-UK framework.

Tata Motors Share Price History

On BSE, Tata Motors' share price went up by 35.80%, 760.39% and 39.41 % over the last ten, five- and 2-years basis. However, it went down by 1.30%, -6.93%, 13.45% and 31.11% over the last three, year-to-date, six monthsand 1 year respectively.

