English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 14:51 IST

Tata Power Renewable Energy signs Rs 105 crore deal with Tata Communications

TPREL has inked a power delivery agreement with Tata Communications for the 18.75 MW captive solar power plant.

Business Desk
Tata
Tata Power Renewable Energy signs Rs 105 crore deal with Tata Communications | Image:Facebook Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

TPREL agreement: Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has finalised an agreement worth Rs 105 crore with Tata Communications to establish an 18.75 MW captive solar plant in Maharashtra. The plant, situated in Aachegaon, Maharashtra, is expected to produce around 40 million units (MUs) of power annually while offsetting more than 30,000 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions.

TPREL has inked a power delivery agreement with Tata Communications for the 18.75 MW captive solar power plant, as per the statement released by Tata Power.

Advertisement

Deepesh Nanda, CEO and MD of TPREL, highlighted the partnership's role in supporting Tata Communications' transition to renewable energy. He emphasised that their customised green energy solutions, such as group captive solar, would not only reduce operating costs but also enhance energy efficiency.

TPREL, a subsidiary of Tata Power, has achieved a significant milestone by exceeding a capacity of over 1.5 gigawatts (GW) in group captive projects. These Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) encompass a diverse range of industries, including steel, polystyrene, mining, iron casting, manufacturing, hospitality, and automotive.

Advertisement

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 14:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

11 minutes ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

an hour ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

an hour ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

an hour ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

an hour ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

an hour ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

4 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

15 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

16 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

16 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

16 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

16 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

16 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

16 hours ago
Actor Ajith

Ajith's Tribute To Vetri

17 hours ago
Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. SBI posts biggest 1-day gain in a year, hits record high

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. BOC Aviation Inks Finance Lease Deal for Four Airbus A320NEO with IndiGo

    Business News7 minutes ago

  3. Sandeshkhali LIVE: 'Lip Service is Not Enough', WB Governor on Violence

    India News8 minutes ago

  4. 'Those who are MARRIED...': Dhawan's video on Valentines Day GOES VIRAL

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  5. Bengal BJP Chief Injured After Clash With Cops Enroute Sandeshkhali

    India News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement