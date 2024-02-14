Advertisement

TPREL agreement: Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has finalised an agreement worth Rs 105 crore with Tata Communications to establish an 18.75 MW captive solar plant in Maharashtra. The plant, situated in Aachegaon, Maharashtra, is expected to produce around 40 million units (MUs) of power annually while offsetting more than 30,000 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions.

TPREL has inked a power delivery agreement with Tata Communications for the 18.75 MW captive solar power plant, as per the statement released by Tata Power.

Deepesh Nanda, CEO and MD of TPREL, highlighted the partnership's role in supporting Tata Communications' transition to renewable energy. He emphasised that their customised green energy solutions, such as group captive solar, would not only reduce operating costs but also enhance energy efficiency.

TPREL, a subsidiary of Tata Power, has achieved a significant milestone by exceeding a capacity of over 1.5 gigawatts (GW) in group captive projects. These Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) encompass a diverse range of industries, including steel, polystyrene, mining, iron casting, manufacturing, hospitality, and automotive.

