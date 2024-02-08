Advertisement

Starbucks India expansion: Tata Starbucks, a collaboration between Starbucks and Tata Consumer Products, announced on Tuesday its plan to expand its cafe presence in India, aiming to reach 1,000 stores by 2028. The coffee giant, facing stiff competition from local chains, intends to double its current workforce and enhance its market presence.

Steady store expansion

Since its inaugural cafe in October 2012, Tata Starbucks has experienced substantial growth, increasing its store count to 390. In the current fiscal year, the company has already opened 57 stores, following 71 additions in the previous fiscal year. The expansion strategy includes venturing into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities in India and a focus on increasing drive-through, airport-based, and 24-hour cafes. The company aims to boost its employee count to 8,600.

New entrants and challenges

In competition with players like Cafe Coffee Day and Barista, along with newcomers such as Third Wave and Blue Tokai, which have collectively established about 150 stores in the last three years, Tata Starbucks is adapting to sustain its market share. Despite a 14 per cent year-on-year revenue growth in the quarter ending September 30, 2023, marking its slowest since the March quarter of 2020 due to COVID-19-related store closures, Tata Starbucks remains focused on its expansion goals.

As one of the early foreign entrants into the Indian coffee market, Starbucks has been restructuring its approach since the previous year. This includes the introduction of a six-ounce drink starting at $2.24 and milkshakes, catering to the preferences of a predominantly tea-loving consumer base in India.

(With Reuters Inputs)