English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 14:36 IST

Tata Starbucks targets 1,000 stores in India by 2028

The coffee giant, facing stiff competition from local chains, intends to double its current workforce and enhance its market presence.

Business Desk
Starbucks
Starbucks | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Starbucks India expansion: Tata Starbucks, a collaboration between Starbucks and Tata Consumer Products, announced on Tuesday its plan to expand its cafe presence in India, aiming to reach 1,000 stores by 2028. The coffee giant, facing stiff competition from local chains, intends to double its current workforce and enhance its market presence.

Steady store expansion

Since its inaugural cafe in October 2012, Tata Starbucks has experienced substantial growth, increasing its store count to 390. In the current fiscal year, the company has already opened 57 stores, following 71 additions in the previous fiscal year. The expansion strategy includes venturing into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities in India and a focus on increasing drive-through, airport-based, and 24-hour cafes. The company aims to boost its employee count to 8,600.

Image credit: Unsplash

New entrants and challenges

In competition with players like Cafe Coffee Day and Barista, along with newcomers such as Third Wave and Blue Tokai, which have collectively established about 150 stores in the last three years, Tata Starbucks is adapting to sustain its market share. Despite a 14 per cent year-on-year revenue growth in the quarter ending September 30, 2023, marking its slowest since the March quarter of 2020 due to COVID-19-related store closures, Tata Starbucks remains focused on its expansion goals.

As one of the early foreign entrants into the Indian coffee market, Starbucks has been restructuring its approach since the previous year. This includes the introduction of a six-ounce drink starting at $2.24 and milkshakes, catering to the preferences of a predominantly tea-loving consumer base in India.

Advertisement


(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 14:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Working hard on my skills: Prasidh Krishna details on his rehab process

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  2. 24-year-old Dies of Electrocution During Cleaning at Pizza Outlet

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. Bumrah shares cryptic post to fire back at the critics after No 1 feat

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  4. Jharkhand Cabinet Expansion Postponed Due To Congress' Yatra

    Politics News17 minutes ago

  5. Dollar swings on Fed comments; Yuan stable post-inflation data

    Business News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement