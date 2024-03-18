×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Updated March 18th, 2024 at 21:21 IST

Tata Steel to halt coke ovens' operations at UK’s Port Talbot plant

Tata Steel says it is at an advanced stage of talks with trade unions in UK on iron and steelmaking asset closure.

Reported by: Business Desk
Tata Steel Blast furnace closure
Tata Steel Blast furnace closure | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
Tata Steel UK Ops: Tata Steel has decided to stop operations of the coke ovens located at the Port Talbot plant in UK. The move is aimed at increasing the import of coke to offset the impact of the coke oven closures, Tata Steel informed in a regulatory filing.

"As a further update on its operations in the UK, Tata Steel UK has decided to cease operations of the coke ovens at the Port Talbot plant, in Wales, following a deterioration of operational stability," the filing said. Earlier in January this year, Tata Steel made an announcement regarding plans to shut down two blast furnaces at Port Talbot and coke ovens. 

Tata Steel is said to have considered an alternative proposal put forth by a representative body of the UK trade unions and their advisor. The proposal by the representative body was partly accepted by Tata Steel. The company had said that it would adopt some elements of the proposal but added that continued blast furnace operation was neither feasible nor affordable. Tata Steel’s switchover was likely to see a job loss of 2,800 potential jobs across the businesses.

On Monday, Tata Steel stated that it is presently at an advanced stage of deliberations with trade unions in the UK to be on the same page regarding its proposal for the proposed restructuring involving the closure of the iron and steelmaking assets at Port Talbot. 

(With PTI inputs) 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 21:21 IST

