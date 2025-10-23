Tata Trusts Proposes Lifetime Reappointment of Trustee Mehli Mistry Amid Rift In Boardroom

Tata Trusts has initiated a proposal to reappoint Mehli Mistry as a trustee for three of its major philanthropic entities, potentially elevating him to a lifetime trustee role. The move, according to sources familiar with the matter, was outlined in a circular circulated by the CEO of Tata Trusts to the board of trustees on Thursday, according to a report by PTI The reappointment is aimed at extending Mistry’s role across the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, and the Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution. This proposal comes as the organisation navigates reported internal divisions among its leadership. Mistry, who has been closely associated with the Tata Group and is considered a confidant of former chairman Ratan Tata, was first appointed as a trustee in 2022. His current term is set to expire on October 28, 2025, prompting discussions on his continued involvement.

The decision to propose a lifetime trusteeship underscores the confidence the board places in Mistry’s experience and familiarity with the group’s philanthropic initiatives. During his tenure, he has been involved in guiding the strategic direction and oversight of Tata Trusts’ key charitable activities.



While the proposal has been formally circulated for consideration by the board, details regarding the timing and approval process for confirming Mistry’s lifetime trusteeship have not been disclosed. Observers note that such reappointments are significant, given Tata Trusts’ extensive role in funding and managing charitable initiatives across education, healthcare, and social development in India.



As one of India’s largest philanthropic organisations, Tata Trusts plays a pivotal role in implementing projects with national impact, and trustee appointments are closely watched by stakeholders within and outside the Tata Group. The potential elevation of Mistry to a lifetime trustee is seen as a move to ensure continuity in leadership amid a period of internal organisational realignment.