TCS leads LinkedIn top workplace rankings in India, Accenture and Cognizant not far behind

Top workplace rankings: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has clinched the top spot on LinkedIn's latest list of premier workplaces in India, with Accenture and Cognizant securing the second and third positions, respectively.



LinkedIn unveiled its 2024 Top Companies list for India, highlighting IT giants as the frontrunners, while financial institutions held a strong presence, claiming nine out of the top 25 slots.



Derived from LinkedIn's extensive data pool, the 8th edition features the top 25 large companies, along with 15 notable mid-sized companies, shedding light on sought-after skills, prime locations, and prevalent job functions within these organisations.



Within the large company category (500+ employees in India), TCS maintained its leadership position, trailed by Accenture and Cognizant.

Finance sector dominates

Financial services continued to dominate this year's list, with nine out of 25 companies hailing from this sector, including Macquarie Group (4th place), Morgan Stanley (5th), and JPMorgan Chase and Co (6th), as reported by LinkedIn.



Lentra, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, secured the top spot amongst mid-sized companies (250-500 employees), closely followed by MakeMyTrip, an Indian online travel platform.

Wide industry spectrum

The inclusion of diverse entities like fashion and beauty retailer Nykaa and fantasy sports platform Dream11 underscores the wide array of career opportunities available across various industries in India.



LinkedIn's data highlighted the in-demand skills sought by top companies, with the financial services sector emphasising investor relations, capital markets, and investment banking, while technology firms are on the lookout for expertise in enterprise software, data storage technologies, software development life cycle (SDLC), and artificial intelligence (AI).



Other skills witnessing a surge in demand include revenue analysis, nonprofit management, and mobile application development, according to LinkedIn.

Prime hiring locations

Bengaluru, often dubbed the Silicon Valley of India, emerged as the top hiring location for these leading companies, followed by Hyderabad, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, and Pune.



The ranking of companies is based on eight key factors known to drive career progression, including the ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity, educational background, and employee presence in the country, as outlined by LinkedIn.



