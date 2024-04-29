Advertisement

COAI urges DoT: In a bid to address the growing concern over the proliferation of illegal WiFi routers operating on the lucrative 6 GHz spectrum band, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has formally petitioned the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for immediate action.

The 6 GHz spectrum band, hailed as a battleground for telecom giants and tech firms, boasts vast untapped potential for both 5G connectivity and WiFi expansion. With its capacity for precise signal positioning and minimal latency, the band has emerged as a coveted asset in the telecommunications landscape.

Advertisement

COAI has underscored the urgency of a policy decision from the DoT regarding the band's utilisation, asserting that the sale of WiFi routers operating on this spectrum without authorization constitutes a breach of regulations. Such unauthorised transmissions, the industry body argues, could expose consumers to legal liabilities.

Furthermore, COAI has called upon the government to implement stringent measures to halt the sale of WiFi products operating in the 6 GHz band, both online and offline. Emphasising the government's role as the sole authority in spectrum allocation, COAI advocates for decisive action to safeguard against unauthorised spectrum usage.

Advertisement

With telecom heavyweights like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea rallying behind its cause, COAI contends that allocating sufficient spectrum for mobile communications is imperative for the industry's growth. Presently, a shortfall exists, with only 720 MHz available in the mid-band, underscoring the critical need for regulatory intervention.

(with PTI inputs)