Updated April 11th, 2024 at 15:54 IST

Telecom industry awaits 17% tariff hike post-India's general elections

The brokerage expects Airtel, led by Sunil Mittal, to enter its most financially robust phase in over a decade.

Reported by: Business Desk
Telecom Regulatory Body Expands Simplified Certification Scheme
Telecom industry awaits 17% tariff hike post-India's general elections | Image:Freepik
  2 min read
Telecom Industry awaits hike: An analyst report suggests that the telecom industry is set for a 15–17 per cent tariff increase post-India's general elections, with Bharti Airtel anticipated to be the primary beneficiary. The elections, spanning seven phases from April 19 to June 1, with results on June 4, have set the stage for this impending change.

Antique Stock Broking's report reflects the imminent nature of the tariff hike, emphasising Bharti Airtel's advantageous position. The last significant tariff adjustment, around 20 per cent, occurred in December 2021.

Detailing Bharti's average revenue per user (ARPU), the brokerage notes that Bharti's current ARPU of Rs 208 is projected to rise to Rs 286 by the end of FY27. This growth will be propelled by a tariff hike contributing Rs 55, upgrades of 2G customers to 4G contributing Rs 10, and customer migrations to higher data plans (both 4G and 5G) and postpaid services contributing Rs 14.

The brokerage expects Airtel, led by Sunil Mittal, to enter its most financially robust phase in over a decade. This growth will be driven by the tariff hike, 2G upgrades, robust enterprise and fibre-to-the-home growth, and reduced capital expenditure post-5G rollout, over the next three years.

Despite challenges, such as Bharti's unique 5G rollout strategy compared to competitors, the brokerage remains optimistic about Airtel's subscriber base and growth trajectory. The report suggests that valuations do not yet reflect the emerging positive macro environment in the telecom sector.

Antique Stock Broking notes that while there has been consolidation in the market share, with the top two players gaining ground over the past 5.5 years, competitive intensity remains high. Bharti's market share has risen from 29.4 per cent to 33 per cent, while Jio's has surged from 21.6 per cent to 39.7 per cent, and Vodafone Idea has declined from 37.2 per cent to 19.3 per cent.

The revenue market share changes mirror these trends, indicating a dynamic and evolving telecom landscape in India.

(with PTI inputs)

Published April 11th, 2024 at 15:54 IST

Whatsapp logo