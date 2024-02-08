Advertisement

Expected surge in sales: Tesco, the UK's largest retailer, has raised its profit forecast for the second time in four months following underlying sales during the crucial Christmas trading period. The supermarket giant, which holds nearly 28 per cent of the UK grocery market, witnessed a better-than-expected surge in sales, primarily driven by heightened demand for fresh food.

Tesco's shares saw a 1 per cent increase early on Thursday, extending a year-long gain of 23 per cent. The company, optimistic about its momentum, announced an upgraded profit outlook for the fiscal year ending in February 2024. CEO Ken Murphy expressed being "cautiously optimistic" about the UK consumer's health, citing falling mortgage rates, deflating fuel prices, and robust wage growth in a full employment market.

Strong Christmas sales figures

The supermarket reported strong Christmas sales figures, including the sale of over 1 million fresh whole turkeys, turkey crowns, and joints, over 57 million mince pies, and 6.6 million bottles of Prosecco. Murphy noted that consumers were determined to enjoy Christmas, and the continued decline in food inflation further fueled spending.

Tesco attributed its success to robust demand for premium ranges and the popularity of its loyalty scheme. As a result, the retail-adjusted operating profit is now expected to reach $3.5 billion, surpassing the previous estimate of 2.6–2.7 billion euros.

Amid concerns about a potential mild recession in the UK, Tesco's strong performance stands out, emphasising consumers' prioritisation of spending on essential items, especially food. The supermarket's like-for-like sales in the six weeks to January 6 surged by 6.8 per cent, outperforming analyst expectations of around 5 per cent. Additionally, its third-quarter sales, ending November 25, rose by 7.9 per cent, following an 8.4 per cent increase in the second quarter.

Cost-cutting plan

Tesco's strategy of price matching with Aldi on key items and the popularity of its Clubcard loyalty scheme have contributed to its resilience. The loyalty programme, offering lower prices for members, is part of Tesco's cost-cutting plan, aiming to reduce 1.1 billion euros in expenses by February 2024.

CEO Murphy emphasised that the impact of shipping disruptions in the Red Sea would be minimal for Tesco, given that non-food products represent only 7 per cent of total sales. The supermarket's ability to cater to consumers' preferences for home cooking and entertaining, reflected in the soaring sales of its "Finest" premium range by 17 per cent, has further solidified its position in the competitive retail landscape.

Meanwhile, Marks and Spencer, another UK retailer, reported a better-than-expected 8.1 per cent increase in sales during the Christmas trading period, contributing to the positive sentiment in the sector.

(with Reuters inputs)