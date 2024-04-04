×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 20:58 IST

Tesla begins car manufacturing in Germany for India exports this year

A team of Tesla executives may visit India this month to conduct a recce at potential manufacturing sites.

Reported by: Business Desk
Tesla Roadster production update
Tesla Roadster production update | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Tesla India plans: Electric carmaker Tesla has started production of right-hand drive cars suitable for the Indian market, being developed at its plant in Germany, three persons privy of the matter said.  As Tesla moves ahead with a possible entry into the world's third-largest car market, export to India later this year is among the US carmakers top priorities.

A team consisting of Tesla executives is likely to visit India later this month to conduct a recce at the sites to set up a local car manufacturing plant that would require an investment of about $2 billion, said two of the three people, who declined to be named because the plans are not public yet.

In a slew of incentives for the importers of Electric Vehicles, India had last month slashed the import tax rate on certain electric vehicles if their manufacturers invest at least $500 million in the country and start local production within three years. The move has boosted  Tesla’s prospectus after it lobbied for months for lower taxes but faced resistance from local carmakers.

"The right-hand drive cars which will be allocated to India, they have started building them," one of the people said, with some cars due to be shipped to India by the end of the year.

There has been a lack of clarity on which model Tesla plans to export to India. It currently produces only the Model Y at its factory near Berlin.

Under the new Indian policy, companies can import up to 8,000 cars a year at a lower tax rate. Tesla did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment outside U.S. office hours.

The plans for shipments to India are the first indication of right-hand drive (RHD) cars being produced in Berlin. Tesla's Shanghai plant, its primary export hub located nearer to right-hand-drive markets, such as Australia and Japan, has so far handled production of such vehicles.

Tesla imported RHD Model Y vehicles for its launch in the UK from China and has not said whether it has shifted to importing from Berlin.

The carmaker has eyed the Indian market for years and its officials visited the country several times over the past year. CEO Elon Musk also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York last June. Tesla's push into India comes at a time when slowing EV demand in its main US and China markets coincides with intensifying competition from Chinese players. That caused Tesla to report a drop in its first-quarter deliveries and miss estimates.

(With Reuters inputs) 

Published April 4th, 2024 at 20:57 IST

