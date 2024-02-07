Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 18:37 IST

Texas governor leads economic mission to strengthen trade ties

The primary objective is to spotlight the Texan economy and foster increased trade partnerships.

Business Desk
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Texas Governor Greg Abbott | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Texas governor's tour: A high-profile delegation from the US state of Texas, spearheaded by Governor Greg Abbott, has embarked on a nine-day economic development tour, seeking to fortify trade ties and explore new avenues for collaboration with key government officials and financial leaders.

During the visit from January 19 to 28, Governor Abbott and the delegation will engage in strategic meetings with company executives, business leaders, and officials. The primary objective is to spotlight the Texan economy and foster increased trade partnerships between several companies and the state of Texas.

Optimism for the tour

Expressing optimism about the potential collaborations, Governor Abbott stated, "There is great potential for us to expand critical industry and trade partnerships with the government. I look forward to leading this economic development mission as we share the story and spirit of Texas’ longtime economic success and ingenuity with the people, and I look forward to the opportunities this trip brings to strengthen our cultural and economic ties worldwide."

This marks Governor Abbott's second visit since his last trip in 2018. The country holds the ninth position globally for the number of foreign direct investment (FDI) projects in Texas. Texas, in turn, stands out as the preferred destination for FDI capital investment and job creation in the United States. Over the past decade, the companies have invested $1.4 billion in capital through 59 projects in Texas, generating more than 10,300 jobs.

In 2022, the total trade between Texas and the government amounted to $20.4 billion, positioning it as the 11th-largest total trade partner for the state. Texas exports reached $13.3 billion in the same year, contributing to 28 per cent of all US exports. Governor Abbott emphasised the significance of Texas' economic standing, stating, "As the eighth-largest economy in the world and home to a highly skilled and growing workforce, Texas offers endless opportunities for business expansion and investment from our global partners."

(with PTI inputs)

Published January 21st, 2024 at 18:37 IST

