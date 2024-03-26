Car production downturn: Car production in Thailand experienced a downturn in February, marking a 19.28 per cent decrease compared to the same period last year, totalling 133,690 units. The Federation of Thai Industries attributed this decline primarily to reduced output of pickup trucks and increased imports of electric vehicles (EVs).



This decrease contrasts with January's 12.46 per cent year-on-year drop. Thailand, known as Southeast Asia's primary automotive production hub and a major export centre for leading car manufacturers like Toyota and Honda, relies heavily on the production of pickup trucks.



The Federation of Thai Industries anticipates total car production for the year to reach 1.9 million vehicles, following a 2.2 per cent drop from 2023's production of 1.84 million units. Additionally, February's car sales stood at 52,843 units, as reported by the FTI's automotive industry division.



(With Reuters Inputs)