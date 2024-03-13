×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 10:17 IST

Thai industrial sentiment dips due to sluggish domestic demand, exports: FTI

In February, the industrial sentiment index dropped from 90.6 to 90.0, with weak domestic demand and export slowdowns cited as key factors.

Reported by: Business Desk
Industrial confidence falls
Industrial confidence falls | Image:Reuters
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Industrial confidence falls: Thai industrial sentiment experienced a slight dip in February, attributed to a slowdown in both domestic demand and exports, according to the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI). Despite this, tourism provided some relief to the economy.

The FTI reported that the industrial sentiment index decreased from 90.6 to 90.0 in February. Weak domestic demand was highlighted, driven by concerns over high living expenses and household debt issues. Additionally, exports faced a slowdown due to the sluggish economies of trading partners.

High household debt

Thailand's household debt reached approximately 91 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), a level that the central bank considers potentially detrimental to long-term economic growth and financial stability.

However, tourism, a significant driver of Thai economic growth, continued to buoy sentiment. The FTI noted an increase in another industrial index, projecting sentiment over the next three months.

Tourist arrivals surge

Government data revealed a notable rise in foreign tourist arrivals, reaching 7.43 million from January 1 to March 10, a 47 per cent increase compared to the previous year. China emerged as the largest source market with 1.36 million visitors. With aims to attract a record 40 million foreign visitors this year, the government is building upon last year's 28.15 million arrivals.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 10:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#BharatShakti

Modi govt's policy

12 hours ago
PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

19 hours ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

19 hours ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

20 hours ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

20 hours ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

20 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

20 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

21 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

a day ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

2 days ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

2 days ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

2 days ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ishan Kishan's return sends shockwaves in MI camp before IPL 2024

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  2. SC To Hear Pleas To Stay Election Commissioners Act On March 15 | LIVE

    Lok Sabha Elections8 minutes ago

  3. HDFC Mutual Fund launches first domestic realty-centric mutual fund

    Business News9 minutes ago

  4. Viral Video: Ed Sheeran Recreates Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma Hook Step

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  5. Neve To Return To Scream 7 After Exiting Over Salary Controversy

    Entertainment12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo