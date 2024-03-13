Advertisement

Industrial confidence falls: Thai industrial sentiment experienced a slight dip in February, attributed to a slowdown in both domestic demand and exports, according to the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI). Despite this, tourism provided some relief to the economy.



The FTI reported that the industrial sentiment index decreased from 90.6 to 90.0 in February. Weak domestic demand was highlighted, driven by concerns over high living expenses and household debt issues. Additionally, exports faced a slowdown due to the sluggish economies of trading partners.

High household debt

Thailand's household debt reached approximately 91 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), a level that the central bank considers potentially detrimental to long-term economic growth and financial stability.



However, tourism, a significant driver of Thai economic growth, continued to buoy sentiment. The FTI noted an increase in another industrial index, projecting sentiment over the next three months.

Tourist arrivals surge

Government data revealed a notable rise in foreign tourist arrivals, reaching 7.43 million from January 1 to March 10, a 47 per cent increase compared to the previous year. China emerged as the largest source market with 1.36 million visitors. With aims to attract a record 40 million foreign visitors this year, the government is building upon last year's 28.15 million arrivals.



(With Reuters Inputs)