OPINION

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 21:13 IST

Tired trends make their way to Macy’s

The department store owner is the latest to be targeted by retail bargain-shoppers.

Reuters BreakingviewsJennifer Saba
Macy's
Fashion police. The cycle of unfashionable ideas has arrived at Macy’s doorstep. The department store owner is the latest to be targeted by retail bargain-shoppers. Most of the time, such pitches focus on real estate or e-commerce. If Saks Fifth Avenue and Kohl’s are anything to go by, neither is an especially good look.

Macy’s acknowledged on Sunday that it had received an unsolicited bid from Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management for $21 per share on Dec. 1, or about $5.8 billion, a 32% premium to where the stock was trading the day before. Boss Jeff Gennette rejected the proposal because of concerns about the duo’s ability to finance a deal. The suitors proposed a 25% equity contribution, “well below current market levels for similar transactions,” he wrote.

Arkhouse and Brigade indicated they’re willing to pay even more, subject to a closer look at Macy’s books, and proffered a “highly confident letter” from investment bank Jefferies in their ability to raise funds. Short of that, they threatened to bypass the board and take the offer directly to shareholders.

The Macy’s portfolio is tempting in theory. Its property is worth an estimated $7.5 billion, according to TD Cowen analysts, but realizing that value without other costly effects would be difficult. Rival Kohl’s spurned a $2 billion offer from Oak Street Real Estate Capital two years ago for some of its buildings, citing concerns that leasing back the stores would be financially onerous and depress its operating margin. Bed, Bath & Beyond did something similar, only to later file for bankruptcy.

Separating online operations from brick-and-mortar stores is another tired fad. Macy’s itself was urged by activist investment firm Jana Partners three years ago to spin off its e-commerce unit. Saks provides a reminder of the pitfalls. Owner HBC carved out Saks.com a few years ago, selling a 25% stake to Insight Partners in a deal that valued it at $2 billion. In November, however, HBC raised $340 million from its real estate, which Canadian media reported was needed to pay vendors.

Relative to the competition, Macy’s has performed better over the past three years. Its shares have gained more than 40% while those of Nordstrom and Kohl’s have tumbled. At just 7 times expected earnings, according to LSEG, there’s clearly room for improvement. Trying on old financial fashions probably isn’t the answer, but getting someone else willing, and able, to pay handsomely for the privilege, never goes out of style.

Published January 26th, 2024 at 21:13 IST

