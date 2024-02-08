Advertisement

Researchers raise millions: Tokyo-based artificial intelligence startup Sakana AI, co-founded by former Google researchers David Ha and Llion Jones, has successfully raised $30 million in a seed financing round. Lux Capital led the investment, with participation from Khosla Ventures. The funding marks a significant step for Sakana AI, which is aspiring to establish Tokyo as a prominent AI hub, similar to the impact OpenAI had on San Francisco and DeepMind on London.

While Sakana AI currently does not have any products on the market, its vision involves making substantial enhancements to existing AI systems. The company aims to achieve this by facilitating communication and collaboration among numerous smaller AI models, deviating from the conventional approach of creating a single large monolithic model.

Tailored for the Asian market

Notably, Sakana AI also intends to focus on developing AI models tailored for the Asian market. This approach recognises the unique characteristics of Asian character-based languages, which differ significantly from Western languages. Lux Capital partner Brandon Reeves emphasised the under-explored nature of Asian languages in the context of large language models primarily designed for Western languages.

The co-founders, David Ha and Llion Jones, bring substantial expertise to Sakana AI. Llion Jones, the fifth author of Google's influential 2017 research paper "Attention Is All You Need," contributed to the development of the "transformer" deep learning architecture. This architecture has since become foundational for innovative AI applications, including the widely recognised ChatGPT chatbot.

Lux Capital, specialising in deep technology investments across sectors like aerospace, AI, and biology, has played a pivotal role in supporting Sakana AI's funding round. The success of Sakana AI exemplifies the growing interest and investment in ventures exploring new frontiers in artificial intelligence and language models.

(with Reuters inputs)