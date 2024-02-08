Advertisement

Seize the day. Toyota Motor is having a moment, thanks to soaring sales of hybrid cars – models that combine a battery with an old-school engine. That’s playing well at present as investors turn bearish on pure electric vehicles. Meanwhile, weakness in China matters less than it used to.

The company that pioneered the world’s first mass-market hybrid, the Prius, has long argued that the sector faces a slow transition to partial electrification, rather than a sudden switch to pure-electric power trains.

Although the industry’s sales of electric cars – both pure and hybrid models – revved up by around a third in 2023, that was down from growth of 60% the previous year, stoking cynicism.

However, drivers from Detroit to Delhi seem willing to try hybrids. Toyota reported that sales rose nearly 50% in the quarter to the end of December, compared to a year earlier. That contributed to an 86% increase in net profit , which hit 1.4 trillion yen ($9.5 billion), as well as allowing management to jack up forecasts for the full year.

Toyota benefits because it is a rare company that has engineered a garage full of hybrid products even as it held back on battery-powered technology. Shareholders are now rewarding that unique selling point. Its stock has jumped 9% since Wednesday’s earnings announcement and has outstripped Tesla, legacy rivals General Motors and Ford Motor, and Chinese hybrid specialist Li Auto in the past 12 months.

The $297 billion behemoth has worked with the zeitgeist in other ways, too. Sales in China merely held steady in the first nine months of Toyota’s financial year, management said, although operating profit in the People’s Republic did grow last quarter. Joint ventures with GAC and FAW lost share there in 2023, too, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association. In past years, a lacklustre showing in the world’s largest auto market might have been an unforgivable misstep for investors. In 2024, as the country’s economy slows and geopolitical tensions fester, expectations are lower.

Even so, it might be too early for Chair and former CEO Akio Toyoda to say “I told you so”. Toyoda, a long-time EV pessimist, thinks that penetration of pure battery-electric vehicles will peak around 30%. Although his stance has put the company in an enviable position today, battery prices are falling fast, which will give the tech a boost in the years ahead.

Whether he ultimately ends up on the right side of history remains to be seen. Regardless, Toyota is set for a stellar year .

Context News

Toyota Motor’s net profit rose 86% year-on-year to 1.4 trillion yen ($9.5 billion) in the three months to the end of December, the company reported on Feb. 6. Revenue increased 23% to 11.1 trillion yen over the same period, helped by a 47% increase in sales of hybrid electric vehicles, which combine a battery with a traditional motor. The company also raised its operating profit forecast for the year to the end of March to 4.9 trillion yen from 4.5 trillion yen expected previously. Toyota’s Tokyo-listed shares rose to a record in morning trade on Feb. 7. Shares had risen 9% to 3,260 yen by 5 p.m. (0800 GMT) from its close on Feb. 5, the eve of the results’ release.