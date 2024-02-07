Advertisement

Tripura museum's retrofitting: The Tripura government has approved a budget of Rs 6.38 crore to accelerate the ongoing retrofitting efforts at the historic Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya State Museum and Cultural Centre, according to an official announcement on Sunday.

Originally known as the Pushpabant Palace and constructed by Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya in 1917, the building was transformed into a museum by the state government last year. This architectural gem holds significance as Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, with close ties to the Tripura royal family, stayed in the palace in 1926.

Uttam Paul, the executive engineer of the Tourism Department, revealed that the Tripura State Disaster Management Authority (TSDMA) has granted Rs 6.38 crore from the state disaster mitigation fund to facilitate the retrofitting works.

Unique materials being used

The heritage structure has seen 30 per cent completion in retrofitting, with the remaining work expected to conclude by the following year. The slow pace is attributed to the unique materials used in the building's construction, making the process intricate.

Paul explained, "The building has become fragile, necessitating major retrofitting as part of the revamping plan. The Raj Bhavan, previously housed at the Pushpabant Palace, was relocated due to its vulnerability."

Earlier, the state government had sanctioned Rs 40.13 crore for the overall development of the Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya Museum and Cultural Centre. Once the retrofitting is complete, the heritage structure is set to be transformed into a digital museum within six months, showcasing the rich heritage of Northeastern states, Southeast Asian fine arts, contemporary photography, and national and international archives. The rejuvenation project aims to preserve and celebrate the historical and cultural significance embedded in the Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya State Museum and Cultural Centre.

(with PTI inputs)