Updated April 5th, 2024 at 17:24 IST

TVS Motor Company launches TVS Ronin motorcycle in Colombia

The launch of the new TVS Ronin is a significant milestone for TVSM in Colombia.

Reported by: Business Desk
Launches TVS Ronin motorcycle in Colombia
Launches TVS Ronin motorcycle in Colombia | Image:Launches TVS Ronin motorcycle in Colombia
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
TVS launch in Sri Lanka: Leading automaker TVS Motor Company, which has a presence in the two and three-wheeler segments, has forayed into the premium lifestyle motorcycle segment with the launch of TVS Ronin for its customers in Colombia. 
Designed from the ground up, TVS Ronin is a lifestyle statement that takes inspiration from the modern, new-age rider. TVS Ronin is designed with the style, technology, and riding experience to promote an unscripted lifestyle for the new generation of urban riders,” the statement said. 
“The 225cc motorcycle weighs 160 Kgs and delivers a whopping 20.4 PS Power, making it one the best power to weight ratio in its category, along with a 19.93,” said a company statement. 
The motorcycle has been engineered with unique tech features like rain and urban ABS modes, GlideThrough Technology (GTT), and Smart Bluetooth connectivity with voice and ride assistance, in a retro design package.
“Its brand philosophy - ‘Live the Unscripted life’ - stems from the motorcycle’s unique capabilities, in the city and on the open road application,” the statement further added. 
TVS Ronin understands its customers and their key affinities when it comes to connecting with them across all touchpoints. “Music, travel and social connections are key motivations for the TVS Ronin customer and the brand connects all these dots seamlessly through unscripted experiences,” said the statement. 
 

Features for young riders 

Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS Ronin has been designed for riders who choose to live an unscripted way of life. We are absolutely thrilled to launch TVS RONIN in Colombia today, and are confident that this will encourage many young riders from the country to be spontaneous, fluidic and versatile while experiencing the joy of riding on this modern-retro motorcycle,”  With many years of commitment to building the international business portfolio, TVS Motor Company has set the benchmark in catering to the diverse needs of two and three-wheeler buyers across the globe. Our launch of TVS Ronin in more markets is one step further in achieving our global ambitions and offer the best products to our global customers," he said.  
Commenting on the launch Rahul Nayak, Vice President – International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “The launch of the new TVS Ronin is a significant milestone for TVSM in Colombia. It will further enable motorcycle enthusiasts and the overall biking community to experience TVS Ronin's unique design, cutting edge technology and connected features. With the launch of this motorcycle in the country, we have further expanded our product portfolio by introducing a new modern-retro segment that will bring with it a premium lifestyle experience for our customers.”

 

Published April 5th, 2024 at 17:24 IST

